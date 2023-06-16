Nearly 38,000 transfer of entitlements applications made

The number of farmers who applied online to transfer payment entitlements was up by nearly 5,000 from 2022.
Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said he was "pleased that there were a large number of farmers" making use of the facility to transfer unused payment entitlements to those who have a requirement for additional entitlements.

Fri, 16 Jun, 2023 - 11:02
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Nearly 38,000 transfer of entitlements applications were submitted by the deadline of June 14.

The deadline had been extended by two weeks, while the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and other area-based schemes applications were due in by midnight on Monday, May 29.

37,946 farmers applied online to transfer payment entitlements, up by nearly 5,000 from 2022.

"I am particularly pleased that so many people took advantage of the temporary removal of the clawback on the sale of entitlements without land," Mr McConalogue said. 

We have seen an increase in sales from just over 1,300 in 2022 to just under 6,500 this year. 

"This will help to give stability and certainty to those who are actively farming," he added.

Letters to those who have applied for a transfer will begin to issue from August.

Those who have any outstanding documentation relating to a submitted transfer can upload it as soon as it is available.

Applications will be accepted after the closing date only with force majeure evidence.

<p>A Kerry spokesperson said that global dairy markets continue to struggle with significant demand uncertainty. </p>

Kerry Group confirms 1c cut to May milk price

