Fertiliser sales down 18% last year to 1.4m tonnes

Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 11:35
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Total fertiliser sales in Ireland fell by 18% in 2022 to 1.4m tonnes, according to new CSO data.

Fertiliser sales were at their highest of the time period 2000-2022 in 2000 at 1.7m tonnes. 

They were at their lowest in 2009 at 1.2m tonnes before reaching 1.7m tonnes again in 2018 and in 2021, followed by the decrease in 2022.

Nitrogen content

The nitrogen content of fertilisers sold in 2022 was 14% lower than in 2021 at 343,193 tonnes.

Nitrogen content of fertilisers sold was 407,598 tonnes in 2000, and fell to its lowest level of the period 2000-2022 in 2011 at 295,795 tonnes, while it was highest in 2018 at 408,495 tonnes. 

The phosphorus content of fertilisers sold in 2022 was down 26% on 2021 at 34,240 tonnes.

Phosphorus content was at its highest level of the period 2000-2022 in 2000 at 49,267 tonnes and was lowest in 2009 at 20,231 tonnes. 

In 2022 there were 34,240 tonnes of phosphorus in fertilisers sold in Ireland. This was a fall of 26% compared with 2021. 

There were 93,614 tonnes of potassium in fertilisers sold in Ireland in 2022.

Lime sales

Lime sales increased by 4% in 2022 to 1.4m tonnes, the largest quantity of any year from 2000 to 2022. 

Lime is a soil conditioner used to regulate the acidity of soil. Applying it to soil leads to carbon dioxide emissions, due to the carbon content of the lime. 

However, as soil acidity is a factor in fertiliser efficiency, applying lime to soil can reduce requirements for nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium fertilisers. 

This can result in a reduction in pollution, including a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions arising from nitrogen-containing fertilisers. 

Lime sales were at their highest of the period 2000-2022 in 2022 at 1.4m tonnes. This was an increase of 4% on 2021, which in turn had shown an increase of 50% on 2020. 

Nutrient loss

In the crop year 2022, 55% of fertiliser sales took place in the three months from January to March 2022.

Commenting on the release, statistician in the CSO environment and climate division Clare O'Hara said that each year from 2015 to 2022, at least 75% of fertiliser sales took place between January and June, with only 2-4% occurring in October to December. 

"In 2022, 55% of fertiliser sales were in January to March, 22% were in April to June, and 20% were in July to September," Ms O'Hara said.

"Loss of nutrients to the environment is affected by the amount of rainfall at the time of fertiliser application."

Cost of fertiliser doubled

The cost of fertiliser almost doubled in 2022 with farmers paying €1.2bn on the farm input.

Fertiliser experienced the largest increase in cost of all farm inputs, up 137%, and with volumes down by 16%, the costs to Irish farmers increased substantially.

