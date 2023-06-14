Final preparations as historic Cork Summer Show returns to Curraheen

The show, which is organised by the Munster Agricultural Society, is now over 200 years old and remains a highlight of the summer calendar in Co Cork.
Sean Barrett, John Forde and Jack Barrett at the 2022 Cork Summer Show at the Cork Showgrounds, Curraheen, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 17:08
Kathleen O'Sullivan

All roads lead to the Cork Showgrounds on Curraheen Road this weekend for the Cork Summer Show.

Society president Robert Harkin said that preparations have been going “excellent - we’ve been very lucky with our team of people on the ground that have been setting it up”.

“Anyone passing will see all the marquees have gone up early, and we have a full build-out going on now, stands are all starting to set up and everything will be completed by Friday,” Mr Harkin told the Irish Examiner.

Clodagh Kennelly looking after the Friesians at last year's Cork Summer Show at the Cork Showgrounds, Curraheen, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan
The show is taking place on Saturday and Saturday, June 17 and 18, and has more than 20 themed zones of animals, machinery, music, shopping, food, and entertainment.

Cattle competition judging will begin on Saturday at 11.30am, with a range of classes full of hopeful champions.

Mr Harkin said the standard of cattle is expected to be “exceptional; it is their showcase event” this weekend.

Equine show classes will take place across the weekend, along with poultry, sheep, goats, and even pigs; with horticultural and vintage vehicle competitions and more also being held.

'Big outdoor party'

And what “started as a cattle and horse show back in 1806, it has developed into what it is now”, with “the rural-urban divide taken away and made into a day out for everybody”, according to Mr Harkin.

Visitors can enjoy live on-stage music, kids entertainment, and the largest outdoor food fare in Munster with more than 100 picnic tables.

The food fare will bring together some of the very best of traditional and contemporary food, chef demos, and an opportunity to meet with food producers.

There will be hundreds of stalls to browse at the event too, and the live music line-up will include The 4 of Us, Clare Sands, Jack O’Rourke, and Two Time Polka.

Describing it as a “big social couple of days out — a big outdoor party”, Mr Harkin’s biggest pieces of advice are to come early, as the day gets very busy; and bring suncream in the hope it will be needed — “We’re expecting fine weather.”

Show stewards Ivor and Brian Jeffery from Midleton at the Cork Summer Show at the Cork Showgrounds, Curraheen, Cork last year. Picture: Dan Linehan
Punters are being told that if they are travelling by car, they should take exit 2 on the N40 — follow the Curraheen Road.

Parking restrictions are going to apply on roads adjacent to the showgrounds and visitors are asked to use the dedicated parking provided on-site and the three park-and-ride car parks.

There is also a focus on sustainability for this year’s show, with more access to public transport as part of a goal to minimise environmental impact.

Those attending can travel to the show using Bus Éireann’s special temporary extension of the 208 route taking visitors directly to the show.

Special services will run from 7am until 7pm.

