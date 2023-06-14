Disappointing season for Irish beef producers

Early summer 2023 has melted into one of the most disappointing of seasons for beef finishers as they struggle to get cattle killed and count the consequences of the falling trade in their 'cheque' returns from the factories.

It was expected to be otherwise, with all of the factors moving in the right direction for producers - strong export markets for beef, trade with China opened in a blaze of promotion and promise, and supplies tightening.

It was a blue sky overall picture of the months ahead for finishers laying plans in early spring when they paid high prices and stocked up full of confidence. But, alas, the uncertainty of beef prices has wrecked their confidence and is leaving them with memories of early summer supply they'd prefer to forget.

The optimistic expectations of a boost from demand in China have turned out to have no more than a very minimal impact as the processors continued to slash the prices and transfer the pressure to producers wanting to get cattle through the system.

Base prices for steers are being quoted this week at 500c/kg, with a tightening percentage of the intake securing 505c/kg.

The factory agents are continuing to talk down the trade by pointing to weak markets for beef as the pressure mounts on the producers who are anxious to get cattle killed.

The base price for heifers is 505c/kg across the factories, with some of the larger suppliers and those with very good quality animals managing to get 510c/kg.

The trend in cow prices is usually regarded as a good barometer of the trade forward for beef. Hence the drop of 50-60c/kg in cow prices since mid-spring is a worry ahead of the balance of the year.

The price for R-grade cows is back to ranging 440-450c/kg this week, and the young bull prices are running on par with the equivalent grade steers.

The intake is being maintained very steady at 31,000 head/week, with preference reportedly being in favour of feedlot supplies and the larger producers, many of whom are also working as contract producers for the factories.

The supply last week was 31,402 head, which was almost 1,300 more than the same week last year, while the year-to-date supply is now down 32,500 head for the first twenty-three weeks of the year compared to 2022.

With the exception of cows, the other main categories were slightly higher last week than the same week last year. The supply included 10,980 steers, 8,471 heifers, 7,328 cows and 3,380 young bulls.