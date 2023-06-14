Lamb prices up 20c/kg as market recovers

Processors are beginning to gear up for the Eid al-Adha celebrations at the end of the month.

Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 08:45
Martin Ryan

Demand for lambs at the factories has increased as the processors begin to gear up for the Eid al-Adha celebrations at the end of the month.

The quotes for lambs have been increased by up to 20c/kg this week, which is a welcome recovery in the returns for producers as they regain most of the recent cuts in prices.

The hogget prices have also benefited by 15c/kg as there is still some demand for the hoggets to make up the shortfall from the lamb supply to meet overall requirements for the weeks ahead.

There is some variation in the prices being offered by the factories, while demand at the marts is reported to be strong with competing factories driving the trade to get supplies.

Officially the lambs are being quoted at 745-770c/kg plus the usual bonus for quality, which is worth 10-20c/kg depending on the individual factory.

Suppliers are reporting that they are getting 770-780c/kg for the lambs this week, with some reports of up to 800c/kg being achieved to get enough intake to ramp up supply ahead of the festivities, which can always be relied upon to deliver a boost in demand.

The Eid al-Adha religious festival will run from June 28 to July 2.

Hoggets are being quoted at 685-700c/kg, with many of the suppliers putting on pressure by holding out for up to 700c/kg for the well-finished hoggets.

There was a sharper trade for all lots at Kilkenny Mart sale on Monday, where lambs sold for up to €130 over and a leading price of €190 for a pen of five quality butchers lambs weighing 60kgs.

In general, lambs sold from €120 over to €128 with a full clearance being achieved.

Beef and Sheep
