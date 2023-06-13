Herdwatch to acquire rival firm Kingswood

Tipperary-based farm software firm Herdwatch is to take over Kingswood Computing Ltd in a seven-figure deal announced this week.

Herdwatch was co-founded by Fabien Peyaud and FRS Network (Farm Relief Services) in 2012 and provides software to over 20,000 dairy, beef and suckler farms. By the time the acquisition is completed, more than a third of Irish dairy farms will be on the Herdwatch platform.

Founded over 35 years ago by Gerry and Nora Lynskey, Kingswood supplies herd management and accounting software to UK and Irish farmers and agribusinesses.

The firm has a client base of over 5,000 farmers, with a particular focus on dairy operations, and a stable of programmes including Kingswood Herd, VetLink, farm accounts, as well as Kingswood Mobile (HerdHub), a field app and a billing app for farm contractors.

The deal comes just two weeks after Herdwatch announced its acquisition of Farmplan’s livestock software customers in the UK, with bosses saying further announcements are planned in the coming months.

Kingswood's employees join Herdwatch’s growing team of more than 60 people. There will be no immediate changes for Kingswood customers in Ireland and the UK, who will be able to continue using their existing software products.

New developments will incorporate the best features of both software platforms over time, giving Kingswood customers access to the continuous innovations Herdwatch is known for, including its advanced cloud technology and the “Buy & Sell” platform, which allows its members to advertise and buy cattle online commission-free.

Herdwatch members will also benefit from advanced technology and integrations developed by Kingswood, such as links with milking parlours, marts, co-ops, factories, and vets.

Kingswood founder Gerry Lynskey said: “I wanted to put Kingswood in the best possible position for future success and growth while at the same time promising exceptional customer experience as well as a vibrant work environment, which is why Herdwatch is such a great fit."

Herdwatch chief executive and co-founder Fabien Peyaud added: “Gerry has been a pioneer in the agtech field, and his innovative leadership resulted in some of the earliest tech solutions for farmers.

"For this reason, we are proud that Herdwatch is the new home for Kingswood’s great products, dedicated team, and thousands of loyal customers, and look forward to taking them and their legacy to the next level within the Herdwatch platform.”