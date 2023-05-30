Steps to take on your farm as drought begins to take hold across country

The drought has really started to affect management on many dairy and beef farms all around the country. A lot of ground is now very stressed, and grass is getting very wiry and heading out early.

For many, the right thing to do is introduce silage and/or extra meal to stretch grass until growth recovers. Stretch grass while you still have good covers. You can't stretch it when it's all eaten.

On the other hand, when we do eventually get rain, feeding needs to be reduced quickly to reduce costs and keep on top of the growth spurt that will follow.

My phone is very busy with herds requiring help to maintain animal performance, remembering that any lost performance now is gone for the rest of the year in the dairy herd and will result in lower weight or delayed sale date in beef systems.

Growth during the onset of a drought

We have learned a good bit about drought conditions over the last few summers, and over the last week, I have visited and spoken to many farmers that have made a few, by now annual, observations about recent and current grass growth.

They have again observed that “grass grows grass”, where it can be seen that recently reseeded paddocks with a reasonable green cover are doing ok despite a soil moisture deficit, while bare paddocks not reseeded for a good few years are doing little or nothing.

As we head well into June, planning for autumn reseeding should be on the horizon. Use growth figures for each paddock to determine which paddocks need reseeding. Depending on the method you will use, you should be starting to work on the swards to be reseeded over the coming weeks.

Obviously, if we don’t get rain and ground continues to burn off, then reseeding may not be an option.

Grassland management

Obviously, the vast majority of dairy and beef producers rely on grazed grass and grass silage as their main forage sources.

The quality and quantity of grass produced can be the biggest feed-related influence on animal performance and farm profitability. The majority of dairy and beef farms have a proportion of swards that don’t always grow enough grass during the year, especially at both shoulders of the year.

This is quite often due to the absence of a sufficient population of perennial ryegrass in swards. However, this may be due to many factors, such as sward age, pasture management, poaching, weed population, soil fertility, etc.

It is always observed by farmers how much better recently reseeded paddocks are growing compared to older swards. Underperforming swards and damaged paddocks need to be reseeded badly if they are to produce a high yield of grass next year and beyond.

It is also very obvious in periods of rapid growth and also in drought conditions in which paddocks are not growing grass efficiently.

Why should you reseed?

Reseeding is not cheap, so it should only be done where significant financial benefits are to be gained. The benefits of reseeding and the positive economic returns have been well proven.

It is important to note that pastures deteriorate over time and that this is a natural process and, therefore, cannot be avoided.

General recommendations are that grazing ground should be reseeded every eight to ten years and continuous silage ground should be reseeded every five to seven years, particularly if two or more cuts are taken annually.

Grass seed mixtures

The type of mix you choose at reseeding on dairy and beef farms should be determined by what you intend on using the sward for. Is the field going to be used mainly for silage or grazing?

What level is your farm stocked at? What types of soils are being reseeded? Heading date and diploid/tetraploid proportions must be considered when making your decision.

Whether you include clover in the mix or not will depend on how much nitrogen you apply and what chemicals you use for weed control. Are mixed species mixtures an option for your system, and how have they faired out locally? The jury is still out!

Successful reseeding checklist

Field choice for reseeding - choose a field that is low-yielding with a high proportion of weeds and with less than 65% Perennial Rye Grass

Get a soil test done on the fields you are reseeding

Spray off the field

Establish a fine, Ffat and firm seedbed

Apply fertiliser and lime as per your Soil test result

Sow Grass Seed at 12-14kg/acre

The seedbed should ideally be rolled to ensure moisture is retained and the seed makes good contact with the soil.

Weed control - it is important to hit weeds at an early stage for maximum control.

Pest control - monitor the new crop for slugs, leatherjackets, frit fly and rabbits.

Management of the new sward - the first grazing is very important for sward establishment; graze well to encourage tillering and increase vigour.