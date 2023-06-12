Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list. Published every Monday on the Irish Examiner digital Farming hub.
Consider reseeding or stitching new seed into under-performing paddocks.

Mon, 12 Jun, 2023

Monday, June 12 - Sunday, October 18

Grassland Management

  • Reseeding or stitching should be considered in under-performing paddocks.
  • Even with little or no growth due to drought, continue to apply fertiliser if any rain is forecast.
  • Grass is stressed at present.
  • Spraying for weeds should be delayed until growth recovers as grass would be checked by chemicals.
  • Avoid topping too tight where you do top.

All Stock

  • Water supply is an issue on many farms during the current dry spell. Some have split stock into several groups in different paddocks so that they have access to more water troughs.

Dairy

  • Milk lost now will be lost for the year.
  • Look at what milk recording data is telling you. Low milk ureas mean poor intakes. Low lactose, below 4.7 means poor energy supply and utilisation.
  • Up protein in the diet as grass is very low in protein during the drought conditions.
  • Extra protein drives intake. More intake means more energy which will improve yield and milk protein. More intake also means more chewing, which boosts Butterfat.

Sucklers

  • Watch for mastitis in dry autumn-calvers. 
  • Keep fly control up to date.
  • Keep high-magnesium mineral licks with spring-calvers.

Growing weanlings and store cattle

  • Young calves and weanlings on grass are thriving well once they are getting a fresh pick of grass regularly. Those not being moved regularly and are being forced to graze very tightly are not performing well as energy intakes are poor.

Compiled by Brian Reidy, an independent ruminant nutritionist at Premier Farm Nutrition.

