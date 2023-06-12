Processors must 'deliver for suppliers in their time of need' as markets recover 

Milk processors have been warned that farmers cannot afford any further cuts to price this month.

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Dairy.

Irish Farmers' Association dairy chairman Stephen Arthur said that the current price paid to farmers is "not sustainable", and that processors "must do everything they can to support milk price during peak months".

Mr Arthur was speaking ahead of prices for May milk supplies being announced in the coming days.

After historic highs in 2022, milk prices began to decline with January supplies, and farmers have experienced a reduction in milk price by up to 20c per litre in just the space of a number of months.

"The Ornua PPI for May equates to 36.7c per litre excluding the Ornua Value Payment which is estimated to be worth 2.18c per lire. Markets are recovering," Mr Arthur said.

Statistics from the CSO for April 2023 show a considerable reduction in peak milk supply with volumes back 3.3% compared to 2022 and 3.9% compared to 2021.

Mr Arthur said this is indicative of the long wet spring that will have a further financial impact on farmers.

"We know that the global market for dairy commodities is challenging but it is recovering. We need all processors to support milk price and deliver for their suppliers in their time of need," he added.