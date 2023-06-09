Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 

Irish dry-aged steak wins major international award

The Tipperary Dry Aged Irish Black Angus Rib Eye Steak was the only Irish winner, along with 24 other foods and drinks from throughout Europe, Asia, North and South America.
Irish dry-aged steak wins major international award

The Tipperary Dry Aged Irish Black Angus Rib Eye Steak was the only Irish winner, along with 24 other foods and drinks from throughout Europe, Asia, North and South America.

Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 15:35
Stephen Cadogan

ABP Foodgroup's Tipperary Dry Aged Irish Black Angus Rib Eye Steak has won yet another prestigious international award.

It was the only Irish winner, along with 24 other foods and drinks from throughout Europe, Asia, North and South America, to win a 2023 Diamond Taste Award from the International Taste Institute.

The only other meat winners were the Jamón de bellota 100% ibérico Alta Expresión de los Pedroches from Spain, and the Yamato pork bone ham from Japan.

These awards are for consistent, exceptional quality for over seven years. Winners must have been awarded three stars for seven years over a 10-year period in the annual ITI awards, in which thousands of products are blind tasted by more than 200 top international chefs and sommeliers, including Michelin-star restaurant owners.

ABP's hand-selected dry-aged range is matured on the bone for at least 21 days, and dry-aged in batch rooms at Cahir, Co Tipperary.

A multiple award winner, because of its ﬂavour and texture, it also has the natural nutritional beneﬁts of Irish grass-fed beef (rich in vitamin B6, vitamin B12, Niacin, and Zinc).

The Diamond Taste Award winner is also Certified Irish Angus beef, renowned for flavour and tenderness as a result of natural marbling.

ABP dry-aged beef products have won a host of international Great Taste, Monde Selection International Quality Institute, and World Steak Challenge awards, as well as Blas na hÉireann and Irish Quality Food and Drink awards.

Meanwhile, ABP Linden Foods, based in Dungannon, has been voted Manufacturer of the Year in the 2023 Food Industry Awards organised by UK magazine Food Management Today. The award recognises excellence in product development, innovation, product range and quality.

The International Diamond Taste Award win was also welcomed at Aldi Ireland. “At Aldi, our internationally award-winning steaks are a point of pride,” said John Curtin, group buying director for Aldi Ireland.

“That’s why we are thrilled to see so many cuts from across our range singled out at this year’s International Taste Institute Awards. In particular, we are delighted to see the 36 Day Matured Specially Selected Tipperary Dry Aged Black Angus Ribeye Steak make history as the first Irish recipient of the Diamond Taste Award".

"A longtime customer favourite, it’s a thoroughly deserving winner and we would like to extend our congratulations to our suppliers in ABP Meats Cahir on this fantastic honour,” he said.

Aldi’s steak range had a total of ten wins at the International Taste Institute Awards.

Irish dry-aged steak wins major international award

Farming
