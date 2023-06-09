Paula Hynes: Classification time - the results are in!

After somewhat of a sad week last week, this one started on a much more positive note. We received the results of the genotypes for this year's heifer calves, and we were amazed at the results. Nineteen of our heifers came back with EBI over 300, while our highest heifer calf has an EBI of 411 and from a phenomenal cow family with her grand dam on her ninth lactation with an EBI of 310.

We started genotyping in 2014; looking back, we were striving to get heifers with 200 EBI. I know the whole EBI system causes some controversy on social media, but it is something that has always worked for us. We put a lot of time going through bulls and picking out the right bulls for each specific cow and I genuinely think now that we can see the reliability come through.

The top cow families have shone through, the 411 EBI Alanna heifer scores 24 for health, and the reality is the entire cow family has been trouble-free with low SCC.

The last few EBI runs, we have had no major drops and nice steady increases and all our high EBI cows have worked their way up with good production whilst going in calf first serve. This year's heifers are really performing well in the parlour and we are extremely happy with them. It pays to look at your best cows and put the effort into picking the right bulls for them, any ladies that don’t make the cut get beef semen straight away.

John Kirby from the IHFA also visited us this week to classify some of the cows, Becky always enjoys classifying as it is a chance to get another expert opinion on the herd. Classifying provides an independent assessment of cows in your herd, reviewing the strengths and weaknesses to enhance longevity, health and welfare. It provides an overall classification score for your heifers and cow, which can substantially increase their value.

John first visited us back in 2013 when we upgraded the herd to pedigree status; however, we only started classifying in 2022. Alanna, the grand dam of our highest EBI heifer calf, came out on top with a classification of EX92. She also has a daughter EX90 and three VG daughters.

We had another lady go EX91 and two jersey ladies also going Excellent, with 'Granny' - one of our favourite lovely old cows - scoring 94 points for legs and feet; not bad for an old girl, but I guess she needed to be able to walk well to get her this far in life. Some of the younger cows that would have been classified last year all gained extra points as well, so overall we are really happy with the progress.

It's only our second year doing it, so having started with two Excellents the first year, we now have six. I think it's nice steady progress and something we will continue to work on, improve, and learn as we go on.

An international array of students

The household has been a lot fuller than usual with extra house guests. Kayla, one of our original veterinary students, has come to visit for the final time before she heads home to North Carolina to start her career as a vet. She has been coming now for a number of years and has become very much part of the family.

She visited for placement four years ago while studying veterinary at UCD so she could gain experience with calving; during Covid the students had to do their animal handling through a video so we were only too happy to oblige. There were quite a few students whom we have had visit to complete their livestock handling videos as we have horses, sheep and cows, it was as easy to get them all done in one go for them.

As a family, we really enjoy having people from all over the world come to stay and share our passion and show how Irish dairy farming works. We have had students from Canada, Iran, China and all over the Americas. And it is always so interesting to hear about their lives and their cultures and we love it when they keep in touch and come back to visit. It's always a proud moment for us to see them graduate too.

Another student from Canada is actually coming to stay for a month before she heads home, and she is as cow crazy as I am. For the first time ever, we also have two Irish veterinary students staying with us, Ella is from Castlenock and Kate is from Blackrock in Dublin.

Both are in their first year in UCD. It is defiantly a change from the international students as the girls are much younger, but they have fitted into farm life quickly, and it is easy to see their passion for animals. It is always a pleasure having students here who are willing and so interested to learn.

Unfortunately, we have had the odd student who has no interest in large animals, which then makes it harder for us to help them along their path.

But Ella and Kate are great fun and get on great with the girls, which is hugely important. They have taken to the milking parlour effortlessly and are never short of questions to ask. It's been a good time for them to come as they've got loads of hands-on experience with the show heifers and have really enjoyed coming along to shows with us.