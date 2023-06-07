Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 

Producers hope base price will not breach the €5/kg barrier

Processors have taken their knives to the prices again and sliced 5-10 cents/kg off the producer returns across all of the prime grades of cattle for this week's intake
Three months ago anyone in the business who'd have predicted steer base prices dropping to €5/kg by early June would have been laughed at for living in cloud cuckoo land so far from reality.

Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 10:05
Martin Ryan

Beef farmers who held back on moving finished cattle over recent weeks in the hope of demand leading to a price recovery are being badly burned this week — and it is not the continued glorious weather that's responsible.

FARMING - BEEF & SHEEP

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Beef and Sheep.

The finishers of forward stores bought in at high prices five months ago are down €300 to €500/head from what they were hoping the market expectations would be returning to them by early June.

"It was a very expensive spring for buying in those quality forward stores because all of the talk at the ringside was about the expected shortage at the factories by early summer driving the prices upwards" was one finisher's reflection this week.

The hope among producers this week is that base price will not breach the €5/kg barrier over the coming weeks. The wait for quotes from the factories over the next couple of weeks will be a very anxious time for the finishers.

The all-round advice was that the expected drop in finished cattle supplies for 2023 would put increasing pressure on the factories to source sufficient for market requirements and drive the prices forward.

For beef finishers, the 2023 season so far has been another sore lesson on the unpredictable nature of cattle trends and prices and the risks that finishers are constantly being exposed to.

The factories across the south of the country have reduced the base quotes for steers to 500 cents/kg with the base for heifers at 505 cents/kg. Further up country the base for both categories is reported to be up to 5 cents/kg stronger.

The word is that negotiations for above the quoted prices have become more difficult and some of the factories seem quite happy to tell suppliers that they are not worried whether they get the cattle or not.

The young bulls are generally worth 5-10 cents/kg more than the similar grade steer and the R grade cow prices have now slipped to 470-475 cents/kg.

