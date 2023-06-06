Milk supply down 35m litres 

The milk supply to creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at 1.02bn litres for April 2023, a decrease of 35.2m litres (3.3%) when compared with April 2022, according to newest CSO figures.

The supply last month is down 3.9% or 41.1m litres when compared with April 2021.