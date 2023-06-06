Milk supply down 35m litres 

The milk supply to creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at 1.02bn litres for April 2023, a decrease of 35.2m litres (3.3%) when compared with April 2022, according to newest CSO figures.
A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Dairy.
The supply last month is down 3.9% or 41.1m litres when compared with April 2021.
Fat content rose from 4.04% in April 2022 to 4.13% in April 2023, while protein content fell from 3.44% to 3.36% over the same period.
Butter production increased by 1,600 tonnes, from 29,600 tonnes in April 2022 to 31,200 tonnes in April 2023.
Domestic milk intake for the period January to April 2023 was estimated at 2.38bn litres, a decline of 31.7m litres (1.3%) when compared with the corresponding period for 2022.