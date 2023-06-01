Farm forestry conference takes place next week

The Irish Farmers' Association will hold its national farm forestry conference next week.

The conference aims to provide a platform for farmers and forest owners to hear and engage with policymakers and experts on a range of topics focused on how a viable future farm forestry sector can be created.

The IFA said it will explore potential future opportunities, including forest carbon.

IFA farm forestry chairman Jason Fleming said that if confidence is to be restored among farmers in forestry as a land use option and plant at the scale required to meet climate targets, "we need to bring together all stakeholders to understand and address issues that are holding farmers back from planting and look at the new opportunities within the sector".

Agenda

The keynote address will be delivered by Minister of State with responsibility for forestry Pippa Hackett.

The morning session of the conference will focus on future forest policy and supports; ash dieback; managing forests in the current regulatory environment; and opportunities provided by agroforestry.

Speakers include Marina Conway of Western Forestry Co-op, representatives from the Department of Agriculture Forest Service, and Jim McAdam of the Irish Agroforestry Forum.

The afternoon session will introduce forest carbon, the work that is ongoing to provide a framework for valuing carbon, as well as an example of an operational voluntary forest carbon scheme.

Speakers include Pat Snowdon of UK Woodland Carbon Code, Fergus Moores of the department, and Tom Houlihan, Teagasc's forestry specialist.

The event will be held on Thursday, June 8, in the Tullamore Court Hotel at 10am.

There is no charge to attend the conference, but spaces are limited so farmers must register their interest on the IFA website.