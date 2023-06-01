New strategy for organics to be developed

A new five-year national strategy for organics is to be developed.

The current National Organic Strategy was developed in 2019 and runs to 2025 and the new strategy will plan the development for the sector to 2030.

It will "reflect recent growth, focus on market development, current challenges, and future potential".

Minister of State Pippa Hackett said that the Government has "already demonstrated that we’ve the highest level of ambition for the Irish organic sector".

"We’ve put in place the biggest supports for organic farming in Ireland with a five-fold increase in the Organic Farming Scheme budget," Ms Hackett said.

This has already led to a rapid expansion of the Irish organic sector with a doubling of organic farmers in the last 12 months.

"This growth will continue as we open the scheme again to new entrants," she added.

Ms Hackett said that it is important now "that we maintain momentum and coordinate all links in the supply chain from farmer to retailer" into the new strategy to "further drive the development of the sector".

The Organic Forum, chaired by Padraig Brennan, has been tasked with developing the new strategy and presenting it to Government in quarter one of 2024.

Mr Brennan said that with significant growth anticipated in Irish organic supplies, "it is timely to review the organic sector strategy to ensure the right supports are in place to optimise the value of the Irish organic food sector in the period to 2030".