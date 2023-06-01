Scheme offering 60% grants to support young farmers opens 

This scheme offers grant aid at the higher rate of 60% for qualifying young farmers for over 300 investment items.
Scheme offering 60% grants to support young farmers opens 

The scheme offers grant aid at the rate of 60% for qualifying young farmers for over 300 investment items covering dairy, beef, sheep, pig, poultry, and tillage enterprises.

Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 08:46
Kathleen O'Sullivan

The Young Farmers Capital Investment Scheme under TAMS 3 has opened for applications. 

The scheme offers grant aid at the rate of 60% for qualifying young farmers for over 300 investment items covering dairy, beef, sheep, pig, poultry, and tillage enterprises.

This scheme is the eight to open under TAMS 3.

The objectives of the scheme are to:

  • Provide an incentive to young farmers to upgrade their agricultural buildings and equipment by providing them with an increased level of support to meet the considerable capital costs associated with the establishment of their enterprises;
  • Facilitate the tillage sector to develop a targeted and precise approach focusing on environmental dividends, efficiency, and growth;
  • Improve competitiveness and contribute to the improvement of agricultural incomes and rural development.

Grow their enterprises

"The launch of the Young Farmers Capital Investment Scheme is crucial in support of young farmers joining the industry," Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said. 

"This scheme offers grant aid at the higher rate of 60% for qualifying young farmers for over 300 investment items.

"These investments cover areas of animal welfare and housing, energy efficiency, and nutrient management, and will assist young farmers in meeting capital costs to grow their enterprises."

A young farmer in TAMS 3 means a person who is under 41 years of age at the time of submitting the application, possesses adequate occupational skills and competence, and is setting up for the first time in an agricultural holding as head of that holding.

TAMS 3 opens this week

<p>Pictured are: Leo Clancy, CEO, Enterprise Ireland; Noreen Gallagher, CEO at Plant-it; Jim Bergin, CEO at Tirlán, and Jenny Melia, Executive Director at Enterprise Ireland. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO</p>

Food exports at record €16.2bn

READ NOW
Farming
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

