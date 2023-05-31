Herdwatch strikes deal with UK rival

Herdwatch strikes deal with UK rival

Herdwatch is already the market leader in farming software used in the UK and Ireland, with more than 18,000 active farms on the platform.

Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 10:50
Rachel Martin

Tipperary-based farm software company Herdwatch has announced a deal which will see the firm take on clients from a long-established agricultural software provider in the UK.

FARMING - AGRIBUSINESS and TECH

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Agribusiness and technology.

Herdwatch is already the market leader in farming software used in the UK and Ireland, with more than 18,000 active farms on the platform; however, the deal will add further to the firm's market share in the UK.

The agreement will see Herdwatch begin to take on the users of Farmplan's livestock software products, including Cattle Manager and Sheep Manager, later this month. Customers of Farmplan’s financial, cropping or hardware products and services will be unaffected.

Herdwatch's app-based software was launched in 2014 and is estimated to save farmers an average of three hours a week on paperwork.

Last year, the firm launched its new Flockwwatch software, tailored specifically for the sheep sector, while the business is also focusing on international growth with recent entry into US, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

Farmplan by Proagrica managing director Piers Costley said: “Great care was taken to find the perfect partnership to provide this upgrade to our cattle and sheep software customers. Herdwatch provides access to cutting-edge technology and was deemed the best-suited partner on the market. 

"Herdwatch is a natural and logical partner that will equip users with access to valuable cloud integration to future-proof their operations.” 

Herdwatch chief executive and co-founder Fabien Peyaud said the deal marked a "strong opportunity", adding that his firm will be making "additional ambitious expansion announcements in the coming weeks".

“We are honoured that Proagrica has selected Herdwatch as the natural solution to upgrade their Farmplan livestock software. We have a very similar ethos and look forward to welcoming customers to the Herdwatch platform as we continue our investment in the future of British farming," Mr Peyaud said.

More in this section

growing lawn, green lawn Nitrate poisoning warning for herd managers
A open farm gate in rural Wales New guides for farmers on land eligibility and conditionality under new CAP  
Top prizes for Mayo families in Aurivo Milk Quality Awards Top prizes for Mayo families in Aurivo Milk Quality Awards
#Farming - Agribusiness#Farming - AgTech#Farming - Munster
<p>Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that it is "really positive that so many farmers have applied".</p>

Over 128,000 applications to BISS and other area-based schemes

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd