Stability inbetween seasons for lamb 

There is overall stability in the trade for lambs at the factories for this week, with some slight tweaking of prices at individual factories.

The supply continues to transition towards new season lamb with the requirement for the hoggets to make up the shortfall now in steady decline at the plants.

The Spring lambs are being quoted at the factories at a range of 760-780 cents/kg with the bonus for quality to be added, while suppliers are reporting that 800 cents/kg is achievable and some reports of a few cents/kg more in return for hard dealing at factories which are tight in numbers.

It is inbetween season for lamb sales on the continent with the Ramadam celebrations over, heading into the usual Summer holiday season, which can have an influence on requirements, depending on the holiday weather.

There was good demand at the live sales at the marts on Monday.

There was a large entry of 500 head for a good sale at Corrin Mart, where a top price of €189 was paid for a pen of six butchers lambs weighing 58kg. A pen of seven weighing 54kg sold for €178, and a pen of four weighing 51kg sold for €176. The factory-type lambs sold for up to €116 over.

At Kilkenny Mart, there was a very solid trade for 660 head on offer. The top call was €187 paid for a pen of ten butcher's lambs weighing 56kg.

A pen of six weighing 51kg sold for €178, while eight weighing 60kg sold for €180 and a pen of ten weighing 47kg made €166 and five weighing 48kg sold for €162. The factory-type lambs sold for up to €116 over.