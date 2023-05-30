Stability inbetween seasons for lamb 

Stability inbetween seasons for lamb 

There was good demand at the live sales at the marts on Monday.

Tue, 30 May, 2023 - 19:42
Martin Ryan

There is overall stability in the trade for lambs at the factories for this week, with some slight tweaking of prices at individual factories.

FARMING - BEEF & SHEEP

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Beef and Sheep.

The supply continues to transition towards new season lamb with the requirement for the hoggets to make up the shortfall now in steady decline at the plants.

The Spring lambs are being quoted at the factories at a range of 760-780 cents/kg with the bonus for quality to be added, while suppliers are reporting that 800 cents/kg is achievable and some reports of a few cents/kg more in return for hard dealing at factories which are tight in numbers.

It is inbetween season for lamb sales on the continent with the Ramadam celebrations over, heading into the usual Summer holiday season, which can have an influence on requirements, depending on the holiday weather.

There was good demand at the live sales at the marts on Monday.

There was a large entry of 500 head for a good sale at Corrin Mart, where a top price of €189 was paid for a pen of six butchers lambs weighing 58kg. A pen of seven weighing 54kg sold for €178, and a pen of four weighing 51kg sold for €176. The factory-type lambs sold for up to €116 over.

At Kilkenny Mart, there was a very solid trade for 660 head on offer. The top call was €187 paid for a pen of ten butcher's lambs weighing 56kg.

A pen of six weighing 51kg sold for €178, while eight weighing 60kg sold for €180 and a pen of ten weighing 47kg made €166 and five weighing 48kg sold for €162. The factory-type lambs sold for up to €116 over.

More in this section

growing lawn, green lawn Nitrate poisoning warning for herd managers
A open farm gate in rural Wales New guides for farmers on land eligibility and conditionality under new CAP  
Top prizes for Mayo families in Aurivo Milk Quality Awards Top prizes for Mayo families in Aurivo Milk Quality Awards
#Farming - Beef and Sheep
<p>Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that it is "really positive that so many farmers have applied".</p>

Over 128,000 applications to BISS and other area-based schemes

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd