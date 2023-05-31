Frustrations ease as beef prices start to stabilise

The frustration of beef farmers at the trend of the trade over recent weeks has been slightly eased with the first sign of a return to stability in prices at the factories.

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Beef and Sheep.

The weekly intake at the factories has remained stable over the past six weeks, which is being attributed to the "good management" of the processors' procurement sections to ease the pressure for higher prices.

Some farmer suppliers are reported to be still experiencing delays in getting cattle killed, with claims that the factories are prioritising intake from feed lots and contract producers to "manage intake".

The forecast tightening in the supply has not materialised. Pressure on processors to get finished cattle during the normally lean period from period late April to June-July, when the cattle start coming off grass, was usually relied upon to deliver a return to finishers.

Finishers who purchased the forward stores earlier this year to target the usual window in the trade have been severely hit in 2023, with current prices at the factories lower than they were last January.

For the most part, the prices for this week are unchanged at a base of 510 cents/kg for steers and 515 cents/kg for heifers around the country.

Young bulls are now trading at parity with the equivalent steer price and cows are making up to 480-485 cents/kg for good R grade.

Rumours that a further cut in the prices was on the cards for this week have not materialised ito reality, giving rise to some grounds for optimism of an end to the slide, but little consolation to those who have been comparing Irish and UK price trends over the past month.

While the beef processors have pointed to a weaker market for beef, and consumers reacting to higher prices by purchasing less volume, it has not been sufficient to explain the base price differences between the two jurisdictions.

Farming leaders have been pointing to the steady increase in the beef prices in the UK over the recent weeks, while prices to producers at the Irish factories have been declining. The changes have seen a widening of the gap to €100-€120/head since late April.

The processors point out, with justification, that the Irish price for stock is ahead of the EU average at this time, but fail to adequately provide any explanation for the differential with UK prices, a market for more than half of the Irish beef exports.

The intake for last week continued to current pattern at 31,747 head, which was 300 less than the same week last year.

The supply included 11,628 steers, 8,844 heifers, 7,615 cows and 3,010 young bulls, all of which were in or about similar to the 2022 supply.