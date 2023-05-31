Beware parasite risk for dairy-cross calves

Dairy calves have no immunity to parasites, and are at risk of sub-clinical and clinical disease. Suckler calves, however, are initially at lower risk of parasite infestation due to their milk diet and limited grass intake.

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Beef and Sheep.

Dairy-bred calves may now have been at grass for five to six weeks. Despite the poor weather, lungworm and gut worm exposure may result in the requirement for treatment for these animals at this stage of the year, advises Alan Dillon, DairyBeef 500 campaign co-ordinator.

Parasites of importance for calves in the first grazing season are gut worms, lungworms, and liver fluke.

Monitoring is essential in the lead-up to dosing. Clinical signs of parasites in calves are weight loss and scour in cases of gut worms, and coughing, especially after exercise for illness caused by lungworm. Daily live weight gain should be above 0.8kg/day.

It is advisable to carry out a faecal egg count (FEC) for gut worm eggs two months after turnout. A reading over 200epg requires treatment. Frequent FECs should be considered if strategic dosing is to be used.

Fluke egg counts may be carried out when calves are at grass for more than 12 weeks, if the risk of fluke overwintering on pasture is deemed high. If there is any suspicion of harmful infections at a younger age, blood samples can be taken to check for the levels of liver enzymes.

It is important to aim to control gut worms by grazing management and good nutrition. This can offset some of the negative effects of parasites.

Farmers should turn out calves onto the cleanest possible pasture.

Appropriate use of anthelmintics is essential in young calves. Calves should be treated within three weeks if required and repeat (check the residual activity of the drug used to calculate the interval between doses) until mid-July.

Calves should be kept on low-risk pasture. Lower-risk pastures include new or reseeded pastures, silage after-grass, pastures grazed by sheep for 1-2 months, or pastures that are grazed rotationally.

Higher-risk pastures are pastures recently grazed by young stock, or permanent pasture. Further treatment may be required if calves are moved to a high-risk pasture.

Lungworm infections are less predictable than gut worm infections, and they make their main impact through clinical disease (hoose or husk). Fatalities can occur. Close monitoring for early clinical signs of respiratory disease, particularly coughing, is the best approach for the management of lungworm infection. Management strategies are similar to that of gut worms, which include:

Grazing management, turn calves out onto low-risk pasture as one group.

Appropriate use of anthelmintic: anthelmintic must be used therapeutically when calves are coughing and may be used strategically in conjunction with pasture management.

Anthelmintics used to treat gut worms are also effective against lungworm.

The most important thing to remember for farmers is to act now in terms of dosing and assessing when to begin dosing calves, and faecal sampling is the first step to take.