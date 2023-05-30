Nitrate poisoning warning for herd managers

Tirlán milk suppliers have been advised to look out for nitrate poisoning in cows, which usually occurs during a flush of growth after a dry period.

The symptoms in cows can include:

Staggering due to lack of oxygen to the brain.

Muscle tremors.

Rapid breathing (to try and get more oxygen).

Cows may salivate and froth at the mouth.

Bluish or chocolate brown colour of the mucous membranes.

Recumbent animals (can be large numbers at a time) death can occur quickly through suffocation.

A cow can consume a toxic amount of nitrate in one hour and will show signs soon after.

If you suspect nitrate poisoning, call your vet immediately. Any animals still able to walk should be removed from the paddock and given a different source of forage, such as hay, together with a low protein/high energy concentrate.

High nitrate levels in forage are present when nitrate is taken up by the plant faster than it can be converted into protein by the plant. This can occur during times of low levels of sunlight, during dry spells, or when temperatures drop. All of these scenarios reduce the plant energy levels needed to convert nitrate into protein.

Nitrate uptake from the soil could be accelerated following dry conditions when plant growth picks up again.

A similar process is seen in newly reseeded pasture. Low soil pH, high nitrogen levels from white clover, sulfur or phosphorus soil deficiencies and low molybdenum also increase nitrate uptake by plants.

Using high levels of nitrogen fertiliser late in the season can predispose plants to nitrate accumulation, and poisoning if they are grazed soon after fertiliser application, before the full dry matter response.

However, nitrate levels can get high without using nitrogen fertiliser.

To reduce the risk of nitrate poisoning in cows:

Forage samples can be tested by a lab.

Avoid putting hungry stock onto risky feed, give them a safe feed such as hay or silage first.

Check animals one or two hours after turning them onto lush or recently fertilised pasture. Call a vet at the first signs of trouble.

Feed risky crops late in the afternoon, the sunshine will reduce nitrate levels.

Stockkeepers are warned that wilting high-nitrate pasture before grazing will not reduce nitrate levels. Nor will making silage, but it may be a way to manage high-nitrate pasture that needs to be grazed.

Other advice includes not letting animals graze kale, rape, or ryegrass too hard: the plant parts closest to the soil (stem) contain the highest concentration of nitrate.

Dairy farmers were also advised to always notify their Tirlán Milk Supply Manager when cows die unexpectedly, for assistance in working through such a challenging event.