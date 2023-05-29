Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list. Published every Monday on the Irish Examiner digital Farming hub.
On a day of warm, overcast weather, Richard McCarthy, who farms dairy with his brother Michael, cuts grass for silage ready for baling on his farm in Timoleague, West Cork. Richard uses a Deutz-Fahr Agrotron K610 tractor and John Deere 1360 mower. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 15:08

Monday, May 29 - Sunday, June 4

FARMING - DAIRY SECTOR

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Dairy.

All Stock

  • Get second cut growing fast.
  • Many are now pre-mowing as a means of increasing intakes and reducing waste.
  • Pre-mowing is not a licence to force cows and cattle to eat grass that they would not normally consume. It should only be used to encourage intakes in grass slightly beyond ideal grazing.

Dairy

  • Monitor performance, solids, intakes and condition.
  • These lead indicators should guide you in feeding decisions in the current dry spell as breeding continues.

Sucklers

    • Where creep is being fed to autumn calves soon to be weaned, ensure birds are not soiling the feed.

Growing weanlings & Store cattle

  • If weaning has occurred in autumn sucklers, watch for individual weanlings that may be stressed.
  • Continue to feed some concentrates in the weeks post-weaning.

Compiled by Brian Reidy, an independent ruminant nutritionist at Premier Farm Nutrition.

#Farming - Dairy#Farming - Beef and Sheep#Farming Columnist - Brian Reidy
<p>The new CAP has brought with it "a raft of changes".</p>

New guides for farmers on land eligibility and conditionality under new CAP  

READ NOW
Farming
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

