Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

- Get second cut growing fast.
- Many are now pre-mowing as a means of increasing intakes and reducing waste.
- Pre-mowing is not a licence to force cows and cattle to eat grass that they would not normally consume. It should only be used to encourage intakes in grass slightly beyond ideal grazing.
- Monitor performance, solids, intakes and condition.
- These lead indicators should guide you in feeding decisions in the current dry spell as breeding continues.
- Where creep is being fed to autumn calves soon to be weaned, ensure birds are not soiling the feed.
- If weaning has occurred in autumn sucklers, watch for individual weanlings that may be stressed.
- Continue to feed some concentrates in the weeks post-weaning.