Growing Organics farm walks start next month

The first of the Growing Organics Monitor Farm Programme walks will take place on June 2.

Growing Organics is a new five-year programme led by Teagasc, and will promote the adoption of best practice at farm level to increase the future viability and sustainability of the Irish organic sector.

Launching the programme, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett said that organic farm walks "are an invaluable way for farmers to see for themselves the opportunities that exist by adapting their farming system to organic principles".

"Over the last 12 months we have heard more and more about biodiversity, clover, multispecies swards and soil and animal health, all of which are key elements of organic farming," Ms Hackett said.

"This programme of organic farm walks will further increase the level of knowledge and advice available to existing and new organic farmers, and I am looking forward to seeing farm families attend in big numbers."

First event

The first walk on June 2 at 12pm will take place on the farm of Jason Stanley, Errill, Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Mr Stanley is farming with his wife Grace and their son Jacob alongside parents George and Shirley Stanley.

The farm comprises of 78 hectares of grass and tillage.

The Stanleys converted to organic farming in 2011 and since then, they have built up the stocking rate of the farm along with supplying oats to Flahavans and organic seed barley to Boortmalt, and they have become entirely self-sufficient for their own feed requirements and don’t buy in any concentrate feeds for their sheep.

The protein source for the sheep ration comes from the beans grown on the farm and Jason Stanley said he is "delighted that the beans have been able to replace the need to purchase organic soya bean meal".

According to Mr Stanley, soil fertility is very important, and he takes soil samples every two to three years and maximises the organic manures produced on the farm by prioritising the fields that are most in need of it.

He also imports dairy sludge from Tirlán in Ballyragget and spreads lime to keep the soil fertility of the farm maintained.

Growing winter forage crops on the farm is an important source of feed and it especially helps to finish the later lambs over the winter period which allows him to have a steady supply of lambs for slaughter.

The topics that will be discussed on the farm walk are the benefits of forage crops and multispecies grasses, growing organic tillage crops, markets for organic produce, organic system financials, maintaining soil structure and fertility, water quality, and health and safety.