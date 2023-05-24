There's a different type of income to be derived from Irish soil

Carbon farming may become a viable agricultural enterprise sooner than expected after the European Parliament called for the proposed monitoring, reporting, and verification framework for verified emission and removal data from farms to be put in place well before 2026.

Check out our Sustainability and Climate Change Hub where you will find the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on this topic from across the various Irish Examiner topic desks and their team of specialist writers and columnists.

The commission is developing carbon certification methodologies, in consultation with experts and stakeholders, which will be harmonised across the EU.

It is not anticipated to come into full operation until 2030, but the European Parliament in a plenary session asked the commission to ensure verified emission and removal data from farms are available well before 2026. MEPs said agriculture and forestry should play a significant role in achieving the EU carbon-removal target from the land-use sector.

Increasing the amount of carbon in the soil also brings multiple benefits, including improved soil quality and fertility.

According to MEPs, carbon farming is an opportunity for farmers to transform their business model and to better reward those who are voluntarily engaging in a transition towards agro-ecological and sustainable agroforestry practices that also promote biodiversity.

As MEPs supported a Sustainable Carbon Cycles resolution with 323 votes to 257, rapporteur Alexander Bernhuber (Austria) said: “We support sustainable carbon cycles and the concept of carbon farming, which can actively contribute to climate change mitigation.

Carbon farming can become another source of income for European agriculture and forestry. We also believe it should be voluntary and incentive-driven, without unnecessary bureaucracy and obligations."

The EU becoming carbon-neutral by 2050 means that each single tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent emitted into the atmosphere will have to be neutralised by a tonne removed from the atmosphere.

The parliament was responding to citizens' expectations to introduce a certified system of carbon-removal as part of safe and sustainable food production.

The Farm Europe think-tank also says the EU's ongoing regulatory process on carbon-removals certification is absolutely key to achieving EU climate ambitions.

The Farm Europe experts said farmers were the first solar operators, in the form of photosynthesis (plants turning sunlight into energy by converting carbon dioxide and water into food) without any solar panels having to be imported into the EU.

The European Parliament's ambition to usher in carbon farming quickly will require speeding up the current schedule for carbon farming in the EU, which has an EU Expert Group on Carbon Removals completing its work on baselines in 2023, and publication of an EU regulation anticipated by the end of October 2024.

In 2025, the operational phase is scheduled to commence on a phased basis.

However, the commission proposal does not foresee all land managers having access to verified removal data and baseline data collection until 2028.

EU agriculture ministers held a policy debate on the agricultural and forestry aspects of certified carbon removals last week. They emphasised the need for reliable measuring of carbon removals, based on scientific data; and coherence with the Common Agricultural Policy and environmental legislation, while guaranteeing food security.

Call for incentives

They called for sufficient incentives for farmers, forest managers and landowners, including those that already practice carbon removal; and avoidance of excessive administrative and financial burdens (especially for small farms).

The measures must be voluntary, to take into account regional and national specificities, added the EU agricultural ministers.

Here in Ireland, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said he wanted to see the carbon farming model progress as quickly as possible. "I believe it can play an important role in developing a new income stream for farmers in the time ahead," he said.

The minister said carbon farming includes farming practices that remove carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere and contribute to the climate neutrality objective. "A certification system should enable more effective rewards for carbon farming facilitated through either public or private initiatives", he said.

He is keen to see the implementation of a carbon farming framework in Ireland, but he said important groundwork needed to be completed for a successful scheme that aligns with EU Commission legislative proposals published last November.

Any activity at the national level must be in line with and complement the EU proposal, said the minister.