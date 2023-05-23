2023 shaping into a year of uncertainty for the finishers

The quoted prices have been trimmed by up to 5 cents/kg for the second consecutive week, with many producers being put on a booking list for up to a week, or in some cases slightly longer, to get the cattle killed.
2023 shaping into a year of uncertainty for the finishers

The processors are blaming market conditions for the downturn with consumer resistance to higher prices becoming a bigger issue. File Picture: Andy Gibson.

Tue, 23 May, 2023 - 14:15
Martin Ryan

Weaker prices and the introduction of a booking system to get cattle killed have combined to deal another blow to the confidence of finishers in the factory trade for this week.

FARMING - BEEF & SHEEP

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Beef and Sheep.

There are rarely two seasons the same in the beef finishing business, which many times places farmer feeders at the mercy of market uncertainties.

It requires a long memory to recall the last time Spring finishers were faced with week-on-week price cuts by the factories for cattle at the end of May. It is even harder to remember a similar scenario on the back of an intake down on the previous year.

For all of these reasons, 2023 is certainly shaping into a year of uncertainty for the finishers currently and forward over the coming months at least while the supply of finished cattle continues to exceed the market requirements.

The processors are blaming market conditions for the downturn with consumer resistance to higher prices becoming a bigger issue. The latest market figures from the UK — which is still the largest market for Irish exports — show that consumer purchases of beef are down less than 2% while costing the housewife nearly 11% more in expenditure.

The quoted prices have been trimmed by up to 5 cents/kg for the second consecutive week, with many producers being put on a booking list for up to a week, or in some cases slightly longer, to get the cattle killed.

The base for steers has slipped to 510 cents/kg at some of the factories this week with quotes in general ranging 510-515 cents/kg. Base quotes for heifers range 515-520 cents/kg.

Negotiating power to achieve above the quoted offers has slipped from farmers with the reduction in the number of slaughtering days at several plants leading to a backup of supplies on farms.

The price pressure is across all categories. The young bull prices have slipped to parity with similar grade steers at 510 cents/kg for R grade this week.

The cow prices have also come back in line with the other sectors. The R-grade cows are quoted 480-485 cents/kg with some larger lots reported to be making up to 490 cents/kg.

There is only a slight change in the weekly intake of cattle at the factories where last week's kill came to 31,954 head, which included 12,272 steers, 8,920 heifers, 7,192 cows, and 2,845 young bulls.

The supply was back by around 1,300 head on the same week in 2022, continuing the year-to-date trend which is showing a drop of 30,000 head so far for 2023.

Read More

Beef farmers facing 'desperate situation' as prices 'head in wrong direction' 

More in this section

Sheep and rams in the mountains of Connemara, IRL Sheep numbers down 14,000 last year
Four cattle grazing on a green field €1m from Brexit fund allocated to organic sector
€2.4m for farmers in Wild Atlantic Nature agri-environment scheme   €2.4m for farmers in Wild Atlantic Nature agri-environment scheme  
#Farming - Beef and Sheep
<p>CEO-designate of the Agri-Food Regulator Niamh Lenehan with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue. Picture: Fennell Photography</p>

Chief executive of Agri-Food Regulator announced

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd