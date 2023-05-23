2023 shaping into a year of uncertainty for the finishers

Weaker prices and the introduction of a booking system to get cattle killed have combined to deal another blow to the confidence of finishers in the factory trade for this week.

There are rarely two seasons the same in the beef finishing business, which many times places farmer feeders at the mercy of market uncertainties.

It requires a long memory to recall the last time Spring finishers were faced with week-on-week price cuts by the factories for cattle at the end of May. It is even harder to remember a similar scenario on the back of an intake down on the previous year.

For all of these reasons, 2023 is certainly shaping into a year of uncertainty for the finishers currently and forward over the coming months at least while the supply of finished cattle continues to exceed the market requirements.

The processors are blaming market conditions for the downturn with consumer resistance to higher prices becoming a bigger issue. The latest market figures from the UK — which is still the largest market for Irish exports — show that consumer purchases of beef are down less than 2% while costing the housewife nearly 11% more in expenditure.

The quoted prices have been trimmed by up to 5 cents/kg for the second consecutive week, with many producers being put on a booking list for up to a week, or in some cases slightly longer, to get the cattle killed.

The base for steers has slipped to 510 cents/kg at some of the factories this week with quotes in general ranging 510-515 cents/kg. Base quotes for heifers range 515-520 cents/kg.

Negotiating power to achieve above the quoted offers has slipped from farmers with the reduction in the number of slaughtering days at several plants leading to a backup of supplies on farms.

The price pressure is across all categories. The young bull prices have slipped to parity with similar grade steers at 510 cents/kg for R grade this week.

The cow prices have also come back in line with the other sectors. The R-grade cows are quoted 480-485 cents/kg with some larger lots reported to be making up to 490 cents/kg.

There is only a slight change in the weekly intake of cattle at the factories where last week's kill came to 31,954 head, which included 12,272 steers, 8,920 heifers, 7,192 cows, and 2,845 young bulls.

The supply was back by around 1,300 head on the same week in 2022, continuing the year-to-date trend which is showing a drop of 30,000 head so far for 2023.