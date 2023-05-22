Beef farmers facing 'desperate situation' as prices 'head in wrong direction' 

Beef farmers are facing a "desperate situation" as they warn of prices "heading in the wrong direction".

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association beef chairman Edmund Graham has said that soundings of factories pulling beef prices have "infuriated farmers who are still producing at below the cost of production".

"Prices need to go up, not down," Mr Graham said.

The goal should be to get prices to at least the Teagasc cost of production figure of €6 per kg, not drive prices down to even more unsustainable levels.

"After feeding intensively for the last three to four months, farmers needed to see prices rising."

'Desperate situation'

Despite assurances at the back end of last year that farmers "would be adequately rewarded when we go to sell", Mr Graham said, "we have actually seen the opposite happen".

"Prices now are just about back at December 2022 levels," Mr Graham said.

"It is a desperate situation when you consider that the beef farmer is the one bearing all of the risk."

Price gap

Mr Graham also questioned the "continued price gap" between Irish and UK prices.

"A significant differential has opened up between Irish and UK steers prices in recent weeks, with UK prices about 33c per kg higher [Vat exclusive] at the moment," he explained.

"In the past three months, UK steer price has increased steadily by 35c per kg whereas our price has stagnated."

'Clarity' needed

The first post-pandemic full ministerial trade mission to China in cooperation with Bord Bia took place last week, with Bord Bia hosting 14 Irish exporters.

The focus of the trip led by the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue was on raising the profile of Irish food and drink with customers in Beijing and Shanghai through a series of events, and supporting the 14 Irish meat and dairy companies representing Ireland at SIAL, the largest food and drink trade show in China.

Mr Graham said that with the concerted Irish presence at this trade show, "it is vital that business done at this show translates into better prices for farmers".

"Processors need to give their suppliers some real clarity around what is going on with beef prices," Mr Graham continued.

"We are all tired of the conveyor belt of vague excuses they roll out as they slash prices - all of which have a very clear impact on farmers' livelihoods and their very ability to stay going."