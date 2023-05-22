Chief executive of Agri-Food Regulator announced

Niamh Lenehan will take on the role for the new independent statutory office, which will be established soon.
Chief executive of Agri-Food Regulator announced

CEO-designate of the Agri-Food Regulator Niamh Lenehan with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue. Picture: Fennell Photography

Mon, 22 May, 2023 - 12:00
Kathleen O'Sullivan

The chief executive of the Agri-Food Regulator has been announced.

FARMING - AGRIBUSINESS and TECH

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Agribusiness and technology.

Niamh Lenehan will commence her position on an interim basis as head of the Unfair Trading Practices Enforcement Authority based in the Department of Agriculture.

She will formally become CEO-designate of the new independent statutory office, An Rialálaí Agraibhia or Agri-Food Regulator, on the enactment of the Agricultural and Food Supply Chain Bill and will become chief executive on its establishment day.

The regulator's role will be to examine and make recommendations on any aspect of the agri-food supply chain, including the collection and analysis of price and market data aiming to improve transparency and address information gaps in the supply chain.

Skills and experience

"In Niamh, I believe we have found a tremendous professional who brings all the skills and experience to be a success as first CEO of the soon-to-be established Agri-Food Regulator office," Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said.

"This is a really important role and it will be a very influential part of our entire agri-food sector in the coming years. 

"Niamh has strong agriculture and farming links as well as being a success in regulatory and policy roles in her career."

Background

From Co Meath, Ms Lenehan's most recent professional role has been with the Insolvency Service of Ireland where she has led initiatives in the areas of policy and regulation. 

She also previously held management roles with Quality and Qualifications Ireland.

Ms Lenehan holds a doctoral degree in education from Maynooth University in addition to her qualifications in agricultural science - an honours bachelor's degree from University College Dublin and a master's degree from Kansas State University, US. 

She also holds a professional certificate in corporate governance from the Institute of Public Administration.

Greater transparency

The progression of the establishment of the new regulator is welcomed by farmers, who have said its role should be to "forensically investigate who is making what along the food chain, and to expose profiteering".

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association chairman Edmund Graham said earlier this month that "the time for greater transparency has surely come, and the necessity of a food regulator, with adequate powers, should now be clear for all to see".

Read More

Farmers 'hammered in name of bringing down food prices'

More in this section

Four cattle grazing on a green field €1m from Brexit fund allocated to organic sector
€2.4m for farmers in Wild Atlantic Nature agri-environment scheme   €2.4m for farmers in Wild Atlantic Nature agri-environment scheme  
Freshly processed milk Carbery confirms reduced base milk price for April supplies
#Farming - Agribusiness
<p>Overall, the greatest number of sheep was kept in Co Donegal with a population of 541,063.</p>

Sheep numbers down 14,000 last year

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd