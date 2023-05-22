Chief executive of Agri-Food Regulator announced

The chief executive of the Agri-Food Regulator has been announced.

Niamh Lenehan will commence her position on an interim basis as head of the Unfair Trading Practices Enforcement Authority based in the Department of Agriculture.

She will formally become CEO-designate of the new independent statutory office, An Rialálaí Agraibhia or Agri-Food Regulator, on the enactment of the Agricultural and Food Supply Chain Bill and will become chief executive on its establishment day.

The regulator's role will be to examine and make recommendations on any aspect of the agri-food supply chain, including the collection and analysis of price and market data aiming to improve transparency and address information gaps in the supply chain.

Skills and experience

"In Niamh, I believe we have found a tremendous professional who brings all the skills and experience to be a success as first CEO of the soon-to-be established Agri-Food Regulator office," Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said.

"This is a really important role and it will be a very influential part of our entire agri-food sector in the coming years.

"Niamh has strong agriculture and farming links as well as being a success in regulatory and policy roles in her career."

Background

From Co Meath, Ms Lenehan's most recent professional role has been with the Insolvency Service of Ireland where she has led initiatives in the areas of policy and regulation.

She also previously held management roles with Quality and Qualifications Ireland.

Ms Lenehan holds a doctoral degree in education from Maynooth University in addition to her qualifications in agricultural science - an honours bachelor's degree from University College Dublin and a master's degree from Kansas State University, US.

She also holds a professional certificate in corporate governance from the Institute of Public Administration.

Greater transparency

The progression of the establishment of the new regulator is welcomed by farmers, who have said its role should be to "forensically investigate who is making what along the food chain, and to expose profiteering".

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association chairman Edmund Graham said earlier this month that "the time for greater transparency has surely come, and the necessity of a food regulator, with adequate powers, should now be clear for all to see".