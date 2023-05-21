Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Watch later-born calves to ensure they are drinking out their mothers.

Sun, 21 May, 2023 - 19:05
Brian Reidy

Monday, May 22- Sunday, May 28

All Stock

  • Continue fertiliser application once paddocks are grazed. One unit per day is all swards can use.
      • Excess nitrogen ends up in the animal and if not required uses up energy to process and excrete it.
        • This leads to scours, poor performance and the potential of embryo death.
    • Is your choice of fertiliser the most efficient for your system? Could you grow the same grass with less of the right fertiliser?
    • Fertiliser for 2nd cuts will also be going out too, avoid fertiliser and slurry within a week of each other as you will lose the N from the slurry. If you are using liquid fertiliser, however, it can be applied a matter of hours before you apply slurry.
  • Animals on grass since March will potentially be due their first dose soon.
    • Use diagnostic tools and historical records.

Dairy

  • Parlour concentrates should by this stage be down to 13% to 14.% protein as there is high protein in grass.
    • Feed enough to cover cal mag and mineral requirements.
    • Feeding to yield for cows and heifers always pays.
  • Monitor yield, solids and particularly lactose and protein to establish if they are getting and utilising sufficient energy from grass and concentrates allocated.

Sucklers

  • Continue to supplement Suckled Cows at grass with Magnesium to prevent Tetany–Bucket licks or add to water
  • Watch later-born calves to ensure they are drinking out their mothers.
  • Keep up heat detection recording-Accurate dates make management a lot easier around calving

Growing weanlings & Store cattle

  • Breeding heifers on grass should be supplemented with a good quality Calf/Beef mineral bucket to aid fertility performance.

Finishers

  • Don’t feed high-protein meal to finishers on grass, they require energy to finish and excess protein will slow down weight gain and laydown of fat.

