Carbery confirms reduced base milk price for April supplies

A Carbery spokesperson said the reduction in base price is based on continuing weakness in dairy markets.
If this decision is replicated across the four West Cork co-ops of Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh, and Lisavaird, this will result in an average price for April of 41.25c per litre, inclusive of Vat and 0.5c per litre somatic cell count bonus. 

Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 14:15
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Carbery has confirmed a reduction to its base milk price for April supplies by 2c per litre. 

Carbery said it has also agreed to continue to support its milk price from its stability fund and is allocating 3c per litre support for April milk. 

Other processors confirm prices

This week, Tirlán also confirmed its base milk price for April supplies of 39.58c per litre.

Tirlán will pay a total of 40.08c per litre including Vat for April creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

This price includes the base price and a sustainability action payment of 0.5c per litre to all qualifying suppliers.

In addition, Tirlán confirmed it has discontinued its agri-input support payment.

In October last year, Tirlán made a commitment that a support payment of 6.5c per litre would be paid on all milk volumes, including all volumes in fixed milk price schemes, until the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Kerry also confirmed its base price for April milk supplies of 38c per litre, Vat included, at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat. The price has dropped by 2c.

At EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat, the price is 41.7c per litre.

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for April, the milk price return inclusive of Vat and bonuses is 40.12c per litre.

Dairygold and Lakeland

Dairygold has also confirmed a 2c per litre reduction in its milk price for April supplies.

The Dairygold April quoted milk price is 40c per litre, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses and Vat.

The April milk price equates to an average April farmgate milk price of 43.1c per litre, based on average April milk solids achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers.

Lakeland Dairies was the first processor to confirm its price for April milk supplies.

The board of Lakeland said it had decided to reduce the milk price by 4c, reflecting ongoing market conditions.

In the Republic of Ireland, it has reduced the milk price by 4c per litre to 38.85c per litre inclusive of VAT, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

The April price includes an input support payment of 1.5c per litre, inclusive of Vat, for all suppliers.

Milk price drops up to 20c in months

