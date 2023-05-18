Tirlán confirms April milk price with cease to agri-input support payment

Tirlán will pay a total of 40.08c per litre including Vat for April creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.
Tirlán confirms April milk price with cease to agri-input support payment

Tirlán chairman John Murphy said that higher interest rates are impacting on working capital costs in the supply chain, and are dampening demand in some regions.

Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 16:12
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Tirlán has confirmed a base milk price for April supplies of 39.58c per litre.

FARMING - DAIRY SECTOR

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Dairy.

Tirlán will pay a total of 40.08c per litre including Vat for April creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

This price includes the base price and a sustainability action payment of 0.5c per litre to all qualifying suppliers.

The base price and the sustainability action payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers. 

The April price is down from the price for March of 44.08c per litre. 

The Tirlán total price for April creamery milk, based on LTO constituents of 4.2% butterfat and 3.4% protein, is 43.55c per litre. This includes the sustainability action payment.

Dampening demand

Tirlán chairman John Murphy said that higher interest rates are impacting on working capital costs in the supply chain, and are dampening demand in some regions.

"Global milk supply has risen slightly but is expected to remain on par with last year’s levels," Mr Murphy said. 

There have been some very tentative signs of markets bottoming out, albeit at low price levels. 

"The board will continue to review developments on a monthly basis." 

Agri-input support payment discontinued

In October last year, Tirlán made a commitment that an agri-input support payment of 6.5c per litre would be paid on all milk volumes, including all volumes in fixed milk price schemes, until the end of the first quarter of 2023. 

In that announcement, it was highlighted that the payment was "subject to dairy markets continuing to perform at current high levels and input prices remaining elevated".

In light of current dairy market returns, Tirlán said the board believes that it is "appropriate to discontinue the payment at this time".

Read More

Milk price drops up to 20c in months

More in this section

Sheep and rams in the mountains of Connemara, IRL Sheep farmers criticise Government 'reluctance' to support sector
€11.5m top-up for suppliers of milk to Kerry in 2022 €11.5m top-up for suppliers of milk to Kerry in 2022
Milking Units Perspective Milk price drops up to 20c in months
#Farming - Dairy
<p>The new €260m suckler scheme targets bovine emissions through enhanced use of genetics, genomics, and performance metrics.</p>

13,800 applicants to suckler scheme as wait continues for BEEP-S replacement 

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd