13,800 applicants to suckler scheme as wait continues for BEEP-S replacement 

A total of 13,800 applications have been made to the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme as the closing date approaches.

Irish Farmers' Association livestock chairman Brendan Golden has said that while the targets in the scheme are "challenging, there is a good level of flexibility each year to ensure they can be met".

The new five-year €260m suckler scheme targets bovine emissions through enhanced use of genetics, genomics, and performance metrics.

The scheme is the successor to the Beef Data and Genomics Programme, and is co-funded by the EU under the CAP Strategic Plan.

The scheme, which is subject to final approval by the European Commission, aims to provide support to beef farmers to improve the environmental sustainability of the national beef herd.

The scheme is structured around four mandatory actions which must be undertaken by participants in each year of the scheme.

These actions relate to the replacement strategy for both dams and sires, genotyping, weighing of suckler cow/calf pairs, and data recording.

The SCEP rewards participant farmers with a payment equivalent to €150 per cow on the first 22 cows and €120 per cow on subsequent cows.

'Nothing for farmers to fear'

Mr Golden said that given the level of support available, extending to €3,000 for a 20-cow herd, it is important these monies are drawn down.

Given application levels to date being strong, "it is vital for the sector and the delivery of additional supports for suckler farmers that all farmers apply to this scheme", he said.

Mr Golden stressed that "every opportunity should be provided to maximise participation including, if necessary, extending the closing date to ensure all farmers who want to participate in the scheme are facilitated".

"There is nothing for farmers to fear in this scheme," he added, as he strongly urged all suckler farmers to make their applications.

The scheme is set to close for applications on Monday.

Co Galway currently has the highest number of applications with 1,550, followed by Co Mayo with 1,393 and Co Clare with 1,269.

BEEP-S replacement

Farmers are still awaiting the introduction of the replacement for the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme – Suckler (BEEP-S) scheme.

A Department of Agriculture spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that the proposed scheme is still subject to discussion and agreement with the Department of Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform, but the expectation is that it will be launched over the summer.

Mr Golden has said the scheme must deliver "critical support" of €90 per cow for all cows.

The aim of the BEEP-S was to increase the efficiency of Ireland’s suckler herd, by improving data that is collected about the herd.