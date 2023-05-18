€11.5m top-up for suppliers of milk to Kerry in 2022

Kerry Group has announced it will pay 0.9c per litre in respect of all qualifying milk solids supplied under milk supply contracts in 2022.

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Dairy.

In addition, Kerry Group will also pay 0.9c per litre in respect of all milk solids supplied under fixed price schemes in 2022, it announced in a joint statement with Kerry Co-op in relation to the 2022 leading milk price payment.

The total further payment to milk suppliers amounts to €11.5m.

April milk price

Kerry also confirmed its base price for April milk supplies of 38c per litre, Vat included, at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat. The price has dropped by 2c.

At EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat, the price is 41.7c per litre.

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for April, the milk price return inclusive of Vat and bonuses is 40.12c per litre.

A Kerry spokesperson said that although milk supply in Europe is decreasing and is projected to decline further, there is an increase in milk production from exporting countries in other parts of the world.

"The demand outlook is varied, but currently not robust enough to drive an increase in dairy commodity prices," the spokesperson added.

Other processors announce April price

Dairygold has also confirmed a 2c per litre reduction in its milk price for April supplies.

The Dairygold April quoted milk price is 40c per litre, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses and Vat.

The April milk price equates to an average April farmgate milk price of 43.1c per litre, based on average April milk solids achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers.

The quoted milk price for April based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat is 43.6c per litre.

Lakeland Dairies was the first processor to confirm its price for April milk supplies.

The board of Lakeland said it had decided to reduce the milk price by 4c, reflecting ongoing market conditions.

In the Republic of Ireland, it has reduced the milk price by 4c per litre to 38.85c per litre inclusive of VAT, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

The April price includes an input support payment of 1.5c per litre, inclusive of Vat, for all suppliers.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland has reduced the milk price by 3.5p per litre to 31.5p per litre.

The April price includes a supplementary input support payment of 1.5p per litre.

More cuts to come

With this recent round of cuts, there are warnings of more to come.

Diarmaid Mac Colgáin, founder of farmer price-locking app Concept Dairy and former head of trading with dairy exporter Ornua said in terms of reduction in milk price this year, "I think there’s a little bit more to go in it", he said, but there should be "some strength in the back half of the year".

"The problem is that most Irish processors paid such high prices in November, December, January to farmers and that has created an exposure but also an expectation as well," he explained.

When in reality, they were probably paying 10c, 15c a litre above the actual market at those points in time, they probably had profits booked from the high prices already so they were able to keep those high prices up.

The prices announced so far for April supplies are "probably still on the high side", and prices will drop by a few cents to creep closer to 30c per litre in the coming months, but should "come up again in the back half of the year".

Mr Mac Colgáin added that for farmers, the problem lies with input prices "having come down internationally, but haven't been passed on to farm level yet".

After historic highs in 2022, milk prices began to decline with January supplies, as processors announced cuts of up to 6c, with prices falling each month since then.