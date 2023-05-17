Lucky Limousins snag Balmoral wins for Ardnascrusha

Coco has been lucky for Donal in more ways than one.
Lucky Limousins snag Balmoral wins for Ardnascrusha

Coco has been lucky for Donal in more ways than one.

Wed, 17 May, 2023 - 23:00
Rachel Martin

Clare man Donal Moloney won the 2016 Limousin championship at Balmoral Show. It’s taken seven years for him to return, but his 2023 line-up has already proved lucky in more ways than one.

FARMING - BEEF & SHEEP

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Beef and Sheep.

Charlotte’s Sapphire, an April 21-born heifer purchased at the Irish Limousin Cattle Society’s 50th-anniversary sale, topped its class for in-calf heifers born between October 2020 and July 2021, before going on to snag reserve female champion and reserve in the Limousin breed championship.

Meanwhile, in the commercial ring, heifer Coco, who Mr Moloney won through the Irish Limousin Cattle Society’s ‘Mega Moo’ raffle, also went on to greater things, picking up the Junior Commercial Beef Champion title as well as reserve in the commercial championship.

The ‘Mega Moo’ heifers were paraded in the show ring for the lucky winner to take their pick.

Mr Moloney being the winning ticket holder, got his choice of heifer, Coco – an Elite Ice Cream-sired bred by Donegal man, Eoghan Breslin. In return, Mr Breslin received €10,000 paid by the Irish Limousin Cattle Society.

Earlier in the day, Coco had been tapped out as the Overall Commercial Champion of the anniversary show.

A man with a good eye for stock, Mr Moloney also frequently travels to France to pick out new additions for the herd.

Many of his Ardnacrusha Limousin herd originate back to his continental purchases.

More in this section

Dairygold reduces milk price by 2c  Dairygold reduces milk price by 2c 
Farmers reminded of silage bale storage requirements Farmers reminded of silage bale storage requirements
€8m series of meat promotional campaigns launched in China €8m series of meat promotional campaigns launched in China
#Farming - Beef and Sheep#Farming - Munster
<p>The ICMSA has this week criticised co-ops citing "downward price pressure" on dairy products as the reason for cutting farmer milk price.</p>

Milk price drops up to 20c in months

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd