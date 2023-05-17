Lucky Limousins snag Balmoral wins for Ardnascrusha

Clare man Donal Moloney won the 2016 Limousin championship at Balmoral Show. It’s taken seven years for him to return, but his 2023 line-up has already proved lucky in more ways than one.
Charlotte’s Sapphire, an April 21-born heifer purchased at the Irish Limousin Cattle Society’s 50th-anniversary sale, topped its class for in-calf heifers born between October 2020 and July 2021, before going on to snag reserve female champion and reserve in the Limousin breed championship.
Meanwhile, in the commercial ring, heifer Coco, who Mr Moloney won through the Irish Limousin Cattle Society’s ‘Mega Moo’ raffle, also went on to greater things, picking up the Junior Commercial Beef Champion title as well as reserve in the commercial championship.
The ‘Mega Moo’ heifers were paraded in the show ring for the lucky winner to take their pick.
Mr Moloney being the winning ticket holder, got his choice of heifer, Coco – an Elite Ice Cream-sired bred by Donegal man, Eoghan Breslin. In return, Mr Breslin received €10,000 paid by the Irish Limousin Cattle Society.
Earlier in the day, Coco had been tapped out as the Overall Commercial Champion of the anniversary show.
A man with a good eye for stock, Mr Moloney also frequently travels to France to pick out new additions for the herd.
Many of his Ardnacrusha Limousin herd originate back to his continental purchases.