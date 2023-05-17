Lucky Limousins snag Balmoral wins for Ardnascrusha

Clare man Donal Moloney won the 2016 Limousin championship at Balmoral Show. It’s taken seven years for him to return, but his 2023 line-up has already proved lucky in more ways than one.

FARMING - BEEF & SHEEP A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Beef and Sheep.

Charlotte’s Sapphire, an April 21-born heifer purchased at the Irish Limousin Cattle Society’s 50th-anniversary sale, topped its class for in-calf heifers born between October 2020 and July 2021, before going on to snag reserve female champion and reserve in the Limousin breed championship.