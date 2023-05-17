Half of farmers fear climate actions will hit profits

Fifty per cent of Irish farmers say reducing greenhouse gas emissions on their farms will lower their profits.

The results of the survey conducted by Teagasc suggest the vast majority of farmers recognise climate change in general as an urgent issue, but fewer acknowledged the importance of lowering agricultural emissions (linked to half of them saying they think farming emissions are overstated).

Surprisingly, greater awareness of climate change issues among older (over 46) farmers, compared to younger (under 46) farmers, emerged in the survey.

The survey of 528 livestock farmers early in 2022 was conducted online, in collaboration with the Teagasc Signpost Programme. Farmers were first contacted through their local advisers.

Of the 300 dairy farmers and 228 drystock farmers in the survey, 15% were younger than 35 and only 8% were older than 65. The dairy farmers averaged 129 cows.

The drystock farmers in the survey were larger-scale than the national average.

Important to promote 'win-win' technologies

Almost three-quarters (74%) strongly agreed that addressing climate change is urgent.

Two-thirds strongly agreed it is "an important issue".

Only just over 50% strongly agreed agricultural emissions are a cause for concern.

Almost two-thirds (65%) strongly agreed that climate change impacts their farming, and almost three-quarters (74%) strongly agreed they can contribute to mitigating climate change on their farms.

However, the 47% who strongly agreed that reducing GHG emissions on their farms will lower profits is a concerning finding, given that economic motivations generally predominate farm management changes, said Doris Läpple of the School of Business and Economics in the University of Galway, in her report on the survey which was recently published in the Eurochoices Journal of the Agricultural Economics Society.

She said the survey findings confirmed the general consensus that it is important to promote "win-win" technologies, in farm advice.

Important step in fostering mitigation

The survey assessed farmers’ opinions about climate change, their own efforts to mitigate climate change, and their suggestions on how to improve agricultural advice (in light of the agricultural sector’s requirement to reduce emissions by 25%, by 2030, compared to 2018).

"Thus, directly assessing farmers’ opinions about climate change and their information needs is an important step in fostering climate change mitigation," said Dr Läpple in her report.

She said the survey findings underlined the importance of advisory services to help build positive expectations among farmers about implementing GHG mitigation measures, and underlined the need to convince farmers of the benefits of new technologies.

A positive finding was that most of the surveyed farmers (70%) indicated that they are interested in information about climate action.

Farmers were given the opportunity to provide suggestions on how to improve farm advice, and 27% of the surveyed farmers availed of this, making 145 suggestions on how to improve farm advice.

They included using podcasts, WhatsApp groups, webinars, increased use of popular Irish farming press, or suggestions in relation to timing (for example, “more events in the evening”).

Farm walks were frequently mentioned, with most answers complimentary about farm walks and discussion group meetings. However, some mentioned that individual farmers do not get enough attention at such events.

Policy complaints

Some farmers used the open question section of the survey to complain, mostly about government or policy.

One said, "Removing the quota was a huge mistake, dairy farmers went mad, but on advice to do so, and now the national herd should be cut".

Another typical answer was: "Farmers farm differently for different reasons, and in the main, try their best. Be careful when sending out one-size-fits-all texts".

Others complained about advisors not answering the phone. But there was also praise, with comments such as "Keep up the good work".