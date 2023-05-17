Half of farmers fear climate actions will hit profits

"Thus, directly assessing farmers’ opinions about climate change and their information needs is an important step in fostering climate change mitigation," said Dr Läpple in her report.
She said the survey findings underlined the importance of advisory services to help build positive expectations among farmers about implementing GHG mitigation measures, and underlined the need to convince farmers of the benefits of new technologies.
A positive finding was that most of the surveyed farmers (70%) indicated that they are interested in information about climate action.
Farmers were given the opportunity to provide suggestions on how to improve farm advice, and 27% of the surveyed farmers availed of this, making 145 suggestions on how to improve farm advice.
They included using podcasts, WhatsApp groups, webinars, increased use of popular Irish farming press, or suggestions in relation to timing (for example, “more events in the evening”).
Farm walks were frequently mentioned, with most answers complimentary about farm walks and discussion group meetings. However, some mentioned that individual farmers do not get enough attention at such events.
Some farmers used the open question section of the survey to complain, mostly about government or policy.
One said, "Removing the quota was a huge mistake, dairy farmers went mad, but on advice to do so, and now the national herd should be cut".
Another typical answer was: "Farmers farm differently for different reasons, and in the main, try their best. Be careful when sending out one-size-fits-all texts".
Others complained about advisors not answering the phone. But there was also praise, with comments such as "Keep up the good work".