Farmer Business Developments plc reports after-tax profit of €17.9m

Farmer Business Developments plc has announced its financial results for 2022 with a profit after tax of €17.93m, up from €9.89m in 2021.

The investment holding company, which has over 4,000 mostly farmer shareholders, said it benefited "particularly from the post-covid resumption of dividend payments by FBD Holdings plc and performance by FBD Hotels and Resorts".

"Record results" are reported for FBD Hotels and Resorts with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of €18.75m including a nine-month contribution from the newly acquired Killashee Hotel.

The group profit before tax is at a "healthy" €20.42m for 2022, a 9% return on 2021 shareholders' fund.

The company said its balance sheet shows the value attributable to shareholders was €272.5m at the end of 2022, up €41.4m or 18% for the year.

This is after returning around €8.2m to shareholders by way of €3.8m in dividends to ordinary and preference shareholders and €4.4m through the voluntary share buy-back.

Other features in the annual report include a proposed 9c dividend per share, up 28% from 7c paid in 2022; and €3m committed to a proposed voluntary share buy-back scheme at a price of €1.91 per ordinary share, up 25% on last year’s price of €1.53 when the company spent €4.4m buying back 2.88m shares.

There is also a new opportunity to invest in shares through proposed sale of treasury shares also at a price of €1.91 per share, the company said.

There is also a proposal around board diversity.

There is a proposed amendment to the company's constitution to require that at least one of the cooperative shareholders' four directors be female.

In his statement, the recently appointed company chairman Pat Murphy paid tribute to his predecessor, the late Padraig Walshe, for his service and leadership as a director from 2006 and then as chairman from 2010.

Mr Walshe died suddenly in February this year. Farmer Business Developments plc owns 24% of FBD Holdings plc (FBD Insurance) and 100% of FBD Hotels & Resorts, as well as a number of smaller investments.

It was established in 1988 as part of a corporate restructuring when FBD Holdings plc was floated on the stock exchange.