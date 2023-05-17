Farm View: Paperwork stress can make spring challenging for many

This can be a difficult time of year for those who fear making online applications to agricultural schemes (or doing their tax returns online) like a visit to the dentist, ahead of the May 29 deadline to apply for the new Basic Income Support Scheme (which has replaced the BPS).

Unfortunately, online is here to stay, with only limited options available from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to those for whom online application is a challenge.

Rather than go online themselves, many farmers choose to make use of Teagasc or independent agricultural consultancy services to complete the applications, said Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue in the Dáil last week.

Asked by Independent Wexford TD Verona Murphy about options for the "digitally excluded", Minister McConalogue confirmed that the vast majority of EU and national schemes administered by his Department are subject to online application, "more often on a statutory basis".

But he said his Department does take steps to ensure that, for those for whom this avenue of application represents a challenge, options are available.

Further BISS clinics will take place between now and May 29 (all from 11am to 6pm) today, May 18, at the Ard Rí House Hotel, Tuam, Co Galway; next Tuesday, May 23 at the Firgrove Hotel, Mitchelstown, Co Cork; next Wednesday, May 24 at the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh, Co Tipperary; and next Thursday, May 25 at the Spring Hill Court Hotel, Kilkenny.

Farmers can also contact the Direct Payments Helpdesk at 057-8674422. Last year, more than 15,000 calls were answered by the Direct Payments Helpdesk.

The Department offices in Portlaoise will also have a team available to meet with farmers from now until the BISS closing date of 29 May 2023.

The BISS deadline of midnight on Monday, May 29, is also the deadline for the related submission of applications for a range of other schemes, including the Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers, the National Reserve, and Transfers of Entitlements.

Philip O'Connor, Head of Farm Support at the ifac accounting, audit, investment services and financial planning company, said the May 29 deadline is one of the most important dates for farmers in the farming year, adding that it can be incredibly stressful for farmers if the application is incorrect, and monies are withheld.

He suggests using a checklist of questions before submitting BISS applications:

Am I farming more/less land than last year?

Am I leasing in/out land that wasn’t previously on the application?

If leasing in/out new land, have I leased in/out the BISS correctly with this land?

Have I bought/sold/inherited/gifted land in the last year. Have I transferred in BISS correctly?

Have I declared all of the land I am farming correctly on my BISS application?

Have I changed farming structure (limited company, registered farm partnership, joint herd number)? If so, I must transfer BISS to the new structure (always seek your accountant's advise on how to transfer BPS, so as not to inadvertently incur taxes).

Have I declared all of the land correctly in the name of the new business structure?

Mr O'Connor advised farmers to employ a good agri-advisor to help with completing a BISS application. "This is money very well spent, considering the importance of the payment to the financial well-being of the farm".

"If transferring BISS to a new entity (Ltd, partnership, joint herd, family member, etc), please ensure that both your accountant and agri advisor are aware of what’s happening. One of the most common mistakes with farmers changing business structure is neither accountant nor agri advisor is aware of what each one is applying for. This can have very serious impacts with both Revenue and the Department of Agriculture, and could result in significant taxes and losses in BISS if completed incorrectly.

"Give yourself time. Do not leave this application until the last minute".