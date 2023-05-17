Viva forever! Spice and all things nice for Millbrook

Viva forever! Spice and all things nice for Millbrook

William Smith, Millbrook Limousins, Oldcastle, Co Meath.

Wed, 17 May, 2023 - 09:56
Rachel Martin

Last time Limousin breeder William Smith was at Balmoral Show, he was judging the interbreed groups and pairs.

But he still spent plenty of time back in the show ring this year, this time receiving the sashes and rosettes, rather than handing them out.

The Oldcastle, Co Meath, based beef and sheep farmer told the Irish Examiner he was “delighted” when his Millbrook Naughtyspice was tapped out as reserve champion in the interbreed on Friday.

It was just pipped at the post for interbreed champion by an impressive two-year-old bull from Co Down based Charolais breeders W.D. and J.A. Connolly, which went on to win the show’s Champion of Champions – an award for the top animal across all categories and breeds.

Honourable mention went to March ’21-born Angus Champion Woodvale Delia, owned by A&C Armour and Sons, also based in Co Down.

The name Naughtyspice might ring a few bells for regular Farm Exam readers. Her stablemate - rather than bandmate in this case – full sister Will Lodge Posh Spice sold for 250,000gns at Carlisle in 2021.

Posh Spice was bred by Mr Smith and sold as an embryo before going on to make the headline-grabbing top price.

He founded the Millbrook herd with four animals purchased from Joe McGrath’s Curraghgrange herd in 1986. But far from a 'wannabe', it's gone on to become one of the top Limousin herds on the island.

“We’ve shown [at Balmoral] eight times in the last 12 or 13 years. For the last six times we’ve shown here we’ve won the Limousin Championship,” he said. “Of that six times, we’ve had four supreme champions of the shows and now two reserve supreme champion of the shows.” 

Outside Balmoral, other recent successes at some of Ireland’s major shows also include the 2019 Senior male champion at Tullamore in 2019 with Millbrook Nobel ET.

“I started breeding 37 years ago. I bought four Limousin cattle at the time and everything has been bred from them,” he said.

“The cattle that we’re showing now are eight or nine generations homebred.” “When I’m selecting sires, I’m breeding for docility, easy calving and good quality cattle. I want to bring out the natural attributes of the Limousin breed – we want to have something both the weanling man and the beef man.

“Balmoral is the premiere beef show on the island. It is always a fantastic event to see great cattle, and always very competitive.” Junior Interbreed Champion went to Maghera breeder Robert McWilliams’ May 2022-born Charolais bull Stranagone Topdog.

Reserve was picked up by 12-month-old Limousin Junior Champion Jalex Transform, owned by Randalstown breeder James Alexander, while honourable mention went out west to Belleek man Fintan Keown, whose bull Home Farm Erne, also May-22-born, won the Aberdeen Angus Junior Championship.

Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

