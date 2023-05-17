Beef supplies tighten...  but so do margins

Reductions in the quoted prices of 5-10c/kg were applied across all the main categories by the factories on Monday on the purchases this week.
Wed, 17 May, 2023 - 07:53
Martin Ryan

In a rare turn to the beef trade for May, the processors have reduced the prices for this week, despite the tightening of the supply over the past month, which had been expected to have had the opposite effect.

Farm leaders have accused the processors of striking a death blow to the future of Spring finishing of cattle and called on Meat Industry Ireland, who represent the factories, to clarify the justification for the cuts.

Most of the stock arriving at the plants on Monday had been bought forward at the going rates for last week, but for the remainder of the week, the reduced prices are being fairly rigidly applied.

The base for steers has been dropped to 515c/kg with a similar cut for heifers to a base of 520c/kg. Young bulls are back at least 10c/kg to a base of 520c/kg, and the cow prices are cut by at least 10c/kg to range 480-490c/kg for R-grade this week.

The intake at the factories for last week was 4,000 head less than the same week last year, with all of the main categories down on 2022.

Angry suppliers are also pointing out to the processors that the prices in the UK - which continues to be the principal market for exports - are running at 30-40c/kg higher than the Irish price, while accepting that the average across EU markets has dipped under the Irish returns.

ICMSA’s Livestock Committee chairman Des Morrison has expressed his concerns regarding the Irish beef price and said that comparison showed that “yet again” Irish prices were adrift of essentially similar markets, and he called on MII to furnish any kind of rational explanation for the differentials.

“As of 6 May, and excluding VAT, the Irish R3 Steer price was €5.24/kg. The same animal in Great Britain price was €5.61/kg and in Northern Ireland was higher again at €5.57/kg. In Italy, the price was €5.91/kg, while France was €5.37/kg" he said.

He wants Meat Industry Ireland to justify Irish producers receiving 33c/kg less than neighbouring Northern Ireland farmers while Irish factories are drawing from feed lots to keep the price down.

He warned the processors to be very careful as an industry not to end up with the only people able to finish winter cattle being the factories' feedlots themselves, as he stressed that would not be beneficial for either them or farmer-producers.

The supply for last week was 31,666 head, compared to 35,797 head for the same week last year. Last week's kill included 12,439 steers, 9,169 heifers, 6,986 cows and 2,348 young bulls.

