Factory prices up 10-15c/kg for spring lambs

The shortage of supplies of new season lambs is continuing to drive the trade as returns to producers make further welcome gains this week.

The landslide in the percentage of breeders producing early lambs over recent seasons, because the margin did not justify the extra costs, is now benefiting suppliers; rising prices are the order of the day as factories struggle to get sufficient intake to meet order requirements.