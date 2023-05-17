Factory prices up 10-15c/kg for spring lambs

The intake of new-season lamb is continuing to increase very slowly.
Reliance on hoggets to make up the requirement is not expected to ease for another three weeks.

Wed, 17 May, 2023 - 08:50
Martin Ryan

The shortage of supplies of new season lambs is continuing to drive the trade as returns to producers make further welcome gains this week.

The landslide in the percentage of breeders producing early lambs over recent seasons, because the margin did not justify the extra costs, is now benefiting suppliers; rising prices are the order of the day as factories struggle to get sufficient intake to meet order requirements.

Spring lamb prices have increased by 10-15c/kg for this week. The intake of new-season lamb is continuing to increase very slowly, and reliance on hoggets to make up the requirement is not expected to ease for another three weeks after a very late spring.

Factories are offering 720-730c/kg for the hoggets this week, plus the quality bonus, while suppliers are reporting that with the continued reliance of the processors on hogget supplies, up to 740-750c/kg is being paid.

The factories are quoting up to 790c/kg for spring lambs with the quality bonus of up to 20c/kg to be added, and on the ground, most of the suppliers are reporting that very few are being supplied at less than 805c/kg and some producers have secured up to 810-820c/kg.

Late grass growth and higher feed costs are believed to be having a big effect on the quality of supplies to the factories this year. Producers are feeding less meal, because of the higher cost, and it is being reflected in the quality of supplies to the factories.

