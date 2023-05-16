Dairygold reduces milk price by 2c 

Dairygold has confirmed that the April quoted milk price is 40c per litre.
A company spokesperson said that there continued to be weakness in global dairy ingredient markets over the last number of weeks.

Kathleen O'Sullivan

Dairygold has confirmed a 2c per litre reduction in its milk price for April supplies. 

Dairygold has confirmed that the April quoted milk price is 40c per litre, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses and Vat.

The April milk price equates to an average April farmgate milk price of 43.1c per litre, based on average April milk solids achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers. 

The quoted milk price for April based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat is 43.6c per litre.

"This is driven by a reduction in demand in certain markets and products driven by previous high prices," the spokesperson said. 

There are some indications that markets are stabilising but it remains to be seen if this is sustained across peak supply. 

"The Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month-by-month basis."

Lakeland's price

Lakeland Dairies was the first processor to confirm its price for April milk supplies. 

The board of Lakeland said it had decided to reduce the milk price by 4c, reflecting ongoing market conditions.

In the Republic of Ireland, it has reduced the milk price by 4c per litre to 38.85c per litre inclusive of VAT, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

The April price includes an input support payment of 1.5c per litre, inclusive of VAT, for all suppliers.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland has reduced the milk price by 3.5p per litre to 31.5p per litre.

The April price includes a supplementary input support payment of 1.5p per litre.

<p>Richard Fleming of Fleming Agricultural Contractors Ltd draws silage for Timoleague-based dairy farmer Finbarr Griffin, using a brand new Fuzion 4 baler and a John Deere 6150R tractor at the end of April. Picture: Andy Gibson</p>

Farmers reminded of silage bale storage requirements

READ NOW
