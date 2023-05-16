€8m series of meat promotional campaigns launched in China

Bord Bia is launching a series of meat promotional campaigns with the EU in China this week worth €8m.

The co-funded campaigns to promote meat from Europe will also "build awareness of Ireland as a supplier of high-quality, safe, and sustainably-produced beef, lamb, pork and poultry", Bord Bia said.

Coinciding with the ministerial-led trade mission to China this week, Bord Bia hosted its first Chef Masters’ event - Sustainable European Meat from Ireland - in Beijing which brought together top players in the Chinese foodservice sector for a showcase of how Irish beef and pork can be adapted to Chinese cuisine.

This will be followed by a trade seminar in Shanghai on Wednesday which will bring together two of Bord Bia’s EU co-funded campaigns: European Beef and Lamb – Ireland, Working with Nature; and European Pork and Poultry: Excellence in Food Safety and Quality Assurance.

The three-year €4.8m EU co-funded campaign, European Beef and Lamb – Ireland, Working with Nature campaign has been building awareness of beef and lamb across China, Japan, Republic of Korea, and the US since last December.

The three-year €3.8m EU co-funded campaign European Pork and Poultry: Excellence in Food Safety and Quality Assurance has been building awareness of Ireland’s quality assurance and food safety credentials in China and Mexico since 2020.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue meets Chinese chefs at Bord Bia's Chef Masters' event in Beijing.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that China is a "very important trading partner for the Irish agri-food sector and we look forward to continually strengthening this trading relationship".

"It is fitting that the EU has selected Ireland to showcase the best meat Europe has to offer, with the two EU campaigns for beef, pork, lamb, and poultry," he said.

"These events will involve key messaging on Ireland’s sustainably-produced grass-fed beef and lamb and demonstrate Irish beef and pork’s suitability and adaptability to Chinese cuisine."

€37m in return

Bord Bia’s senior manager for EU promotions Declan Fennell said that these co-funded campaigns with the EU are "pivotal in extending the global footprint of Irish meat in China, and are expected to result in €37m in return in Irish beef and lamb exports to the market".

Mr Fennell said that given the challenges in recent years with restricted access to China during the pandemic, a large focus of the campaigns will be the building of new relationships between Irish exporters and local importers and distributors in China.

"Ireland’s beef, lamb, pork, and poultry adhere to the highest quality and traceability standards and are valued by consumers worldwide," he said.

"The EU campaign’s focus will be about building awareness of the advantages of the European, and more specifically Irish outdoor grass-based production systems."