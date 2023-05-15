Growers sought for survey on IPM strategies in crop production

Growers are being asked to complete a survey on integrated pest management (IPM) strategies used in Irish crop production.

IPM is a holistic approach used to manage pests in crop production, which considers the whole crop system and is based on a broad range of agronomic, monitoring, physical, and biological techniques.

According to Teagasc researchers, it is a suitable pest management system not just in light of the Farm to Fork Strategy targets, but as pesticide withdrawals increase and the knock-on effect of reducing chemical diversity often results in resistance.

Teagasc has recently launched the survey online on IPM in Irish food horticulture, including potatoes. Organic and conventional growers are encouraged to respond.

The survey is part of a wider research project that aims to establish the type and extent of current IPM strategies being used in Irish crop production.

The four-year project, entitled AgSustain, is modelled on an earlier Department of Agriculture-funded Teagasc project, EPIC, which investigated IPM practice in Irish arable crops.

The project will examine the impact of pest management practices on the economic and environmental sustainability of Irish horticulture.

Crucial time

It comes at a crucial time for growers, Teagasc said, given the ambitious target of a 50% reduction in chemical use by 2030 included in the Farm to Fork Strategy and ambitious targets related to crop diversification in the national Climate Action Plan 2023.

Researchers conducting the project are asking growers across the sector to have their say now.

Teagasc PhD student Jennifer Byrne who is working on the project said she is trying to identify the technical IPM practices that Irish fresh produce growers are implementing at this time, as well as the general perception around IPM.

"Establishing the perceived limitations and drivers of IPM for our growers will enable us to better understand the needs of the sector in terms of increasing IPM uptake," Ms Byrne said.

"This is a unique opportunity for the sector, organic and conventional alike, to have their say on a critical element of their business management.

"We need grower input to be able to represent the perspective of the sector accurately and fully."

All responses to the survey are completely confidential and any data processing will be anonymous.