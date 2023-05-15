New board members elected at Macra AGM 

Macra has said it is embarking on its new five-year strategy "focused on renewing its commitment to its membership", which was officially launched at the AGM.
The newly elected board members will join incoming Macra president Elaine Houlihan. Picture: Michael Donnelly

Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 11:47
Kathleen O'Sullivan

New members were elected to the board of Macra na Feirme at its annual general meeting held in Co Cork on Saturday.

Tributes were paid to outgoing board members: Claire Gough (former vice-president Leinster); Luna Orofiamma (former vice-president north-west); Thomas Duffy (former president); and Jonathan Dwyer.

Those newly elected to the board at the AGM include: Caroline O Keeffe as chairwoman; Stephanie Blewitt as secretary; William Buckley as treasurer; and directors Sarah Kelly and Sean Kelly. 

They will join new Macra president Elaine Houlihan; vice-presidents Patrick Jordan (Leinster), Aishling O'Keeffe (Munster), and Robert Lally (north-west); past president John Keane; and independent directors Maria Cox, David Fitzgerald, and Noel Flavin.

'Whirlwind'

Outgoing Macra national president John Keane addressed those in attendance, saying it has been "the greatest honour to serve as the 38th president of Macra".

"The past two years have been a whirlwind," he said. 

"The importance of ensuring there is a strong voice for all rural young people has been a priority for me. Macra’s voice has been to the fore on many policy issues across farming and rural living."

Thanking all those who have supported the organisation and wishing the new team all the best, he added that Macra "is in safe hands and has a bright future ahead".

Five-year strategy

Incoming Macra president Elaine Houlihan described it as an honour to become the 39th president, and "to continue on the path built by John and the other 37 great presidents before him."

"I am truly looking forward to the next two years as national president," Ms Houlihan said.

"John as the 38th president started by leading us out of the most difficult time for our organisation and he finished off his time by leading us from Athy to Dublin to secure our future in rural Ireland."

Macra has said it is embarking on its new five-year strategy "focused on renewing its commitment to its membership", which was officially launched at the AGM.

Young farmers arrive at Government buildings after 79km march demanding better future

Road safety appeal issued for silage season

