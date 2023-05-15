Vet on the Moove: Welcoming "Scott the 8th" and getting him breeding season ready

Being the week of my wedding, I thought it apt to write about the new bull “Husbandry” now that “Scott” the 8th - if not 9th at this point - has also arrived in the yard.

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Beef and Sheep.

It is somewhat of a tradition now that all Angus bulls get the title of 'Scott the Bull' which was passed on from their predecessors. I once tried to call the Angus bull Malcolm, but I was vetoed.

Like Scott the 7th, he was bought in the Kilmallock Angus Breeders' Bull sale at the end of April.

Before we made our way to Kilmallock, it was vital that we had our criteria chosen for picking our next bull. Dad and I discussed that we wanted a bull to produce good quality dairy to beef animals from our cows and that we would continue with AI only for our maiden heifers.

This meant that we could look at bulls with an average calving difficulty score on dairy cows whilst also looking for good carcase weight performance.

Safety

One of the most important ratings for me is docility, as safety on the farm is paramount to any carcass quality.

Through my years in practice, I have learnt never to trust any bull, despite how calm they may appear. I have a few golden rules for bull safety that I try to implement on farms, always know their location, never turn your back on them and always have an escape route planned.

Despite Scott having a five-star rating for docility, we will still be taking all the precautions when it comes to handling. Sadly, far too many farm accidents are caused by bulls in Ireland; never take any chances.

To be able to trust the reliability of these genetic traits, it was essential that he was gnomically tested, which all the bulls were at this particular sale.

Fertility testing is an added bonus to see on the sales programme; it is important to realise that any illness can affect fertility, meaning that a passed fertility test is only really valid on the day of the test. It is always a good insurance measure for any new bull to get his fertility checked by your vet before they join the cows as a precautionary step.

It is important not to forget the stock bull you already have on the farm when it comes to fertility, as it is not a guarantee year on year.

Good record keeping is essential during the breeding season; with ICBF, it is easy to see what the AI serves, but be specific about what bull is serving the cows also.

After three weeks, always check for repeating cows that you have marked done by a particular bull and call your vet if you feel there may be an issue. Early pregnancy scanning during the mid-breeding season can also highlight potential bull issues, aiming to scan at 30-35 days post-serve.

When Scott arrived on the farm, we put him into one of the cleaned-out slatted sheds to isolate him from the rest of the herd that was out grazing. He was vaccinated for Leptospirosis as this disease can also affect bulls causing fertility issues, it worked out well as the heifers were due their booster shot also.

Scott comes from the West of Ireland, where liver fluke is usually more prevalent, so he was given a drench of triclabendazole to eliminate any potential fluke population. He is under two years old, so he is too young to test for Johnes disease, but he will be included in the herd screening test when he's eligible.

As Scott is a young bull, it is advisable that he mate with approximately 20 cows; this should be achievable if the six weeks of AI go to plan.

It is vital that his feet are looked after prior to and during his time with the milking herd.

My most common call to bulls would historically be for lameness problems, especially if they are over-conditioned it is a lot of weight pressing down on their hooves. A bull should be fit but not over-fat, aiming for a continuous body condition score of 3 throughout the season, which needs to be monitored.

Injury prevention

The reason we had to buy a new bull this year is that last year’s Scott, unfortunately, fell in the waiting yard and broke his hip. It was devasting at the time as it was mid-June, and he was a young bull just after being introduced to the herd.

Injuries in bulls are unfortunately extremely common due to the occupational hazard of their role.

We now have a "no bull" policy in the waiting yard rule for this year to avoid unnecessary slips on concrete. Limiting the risks is key for avoiding injuries in bulls and making sure to give them a look over every day to watch for any signs of lameness occurring.

Photosensitivity

Another call that I have been called to in the past during the summer months is photosensitivity in bulls, which is where the animal's skin becomes highly sensitive to UV rays and gets a form of sunburn.

Unfortunately, this can also affect the skin surrounding the testicles, increasing the core temperature and damaging sperm quality. If not treated promptly, a bull can be out of action for the entire season.

Clinical signs to look out for include tail swishing, kicking at the abdomen, shade seeking, and reddening skin. A call to your vet would be required, and swift removal from the sun is essential.

Let’s hope that this "Scott the 8th" has a long, happy and harmonious life together with us on the farm. Perhaps similar sentiment will be written inside our wedding cards regarding Jonathan and me this week.