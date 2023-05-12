Farmers reminded of approaching closing date for suckler scheme

Farmers are being reminded of the approaching closing date for the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme.
Irish Farmers' Association livestock chairman Brendan Golden said this is a "very important" scheme for suckler farmers, returning €150 on the first 22 cows and €120 on all remaining cows in the herd.
He stressed that suckler farmers should ensure they get their applications in before the closing date of May 22.
A recent series of IFA information meetings has been well attended, according to Mr Golden, with a lot of farmers' concerns with the scheme addressed and a keen interest shown by farmers in the scheme.
Mr Golden said while the targets in the scheme are challenging, there is a good level of flexibility each year to ensure they can be met.
Application levels to date are "strong, and it is vital for the sector and the delivery of additional supports for suckler farmers that all farmers apply to this scheme", Mr Golden said.
"There is nothing for farmers to fear in this scheme," Mr Golden added, as he strongly urged all suckler farmers to make their applications before the closing date.