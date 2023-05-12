Farmers reminded of approaching closing date for suckler scheme

Farmers are being reminded of the approaching closing date for the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme.

Irish Farmers' Association livestock chairman Brendan Golden said this is a "very important" scheme for suckler farmers, returning €150 on the first 22 cows and €120 on all remaining cows in the herd.