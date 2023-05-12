Farmers reminded of approaching closing date for suckler scheme

Suckler farmers should ensure they get their applications in before the closing date of May 22.
Farmers reminded of approaching closing date for suckler scheme

Mr Golden said while the targets in the scheme are challenging, there is a good level of flexibility each year to ensure they can be met.

Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 16:26
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Farmers are being reminded of the approaching closing date for the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme. 

FARMING - BEEF & SHEEP

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Beef and Sheep.

Irish Farmers' Association livestock chairman Brendan Golden said this is a "very important" scheme for suckler farmers, returning €150 on the first 22 cows and €120 on all remaining cows in the herd.

He stressed that suckler farmers should ensure they get their applications in before the closing date of May 22.

A recent series of IFA information meetings has been well attended, according to Mr Golden, with a lot of farmers' concerns with the scheme addressed and a keen interest shown by farmers in the scheme.

Mr Golden said while the targets in the scheme are challenging, there is a good level of flexibility each year to ensure they can be met.

Application levels to date are "strong, and it is vital for the sector and the delivery of additional supports for suckler farmers that all farmers apply to this scheme", Mr Golden said.

"There is nothing for farmers to fear in this scheme," Mr Golden added, as he strongly urged all suckler farmers to make their applications before the closing date.

Read More

What to know about the new suckler scheme

More in this section

Salesian Agricultural College converting drystock farm to organic Salesian Agricultural College converting drystock farm to organic
The Kaleb bursary: The world's favourite farm worker launches £3,000 bursary The Kaleb bursary: The world's favourite farm worker launches £3,000 bursary
Healthy Eating Week showcasing benefits of a positive relationship with Irish-grown food Healthy Eating Week showcasing benefits of a positive relationship with Irish-grown food
#Farming - Beef and Sheep
<p>The agricultural input price index rose by 7.7% in the year to March 2023.</p>

Electricity costs for farmers up over 62% in a year

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd