The Kaleb bursary: The world's favourite farm worker launches £3,000 bursary

Kaleb Cooper rose to fame on popular series Clarkson's Farm.
The Kaleb bursary: The world's favourite farm worker launches £3,000 bursary

Kaleb Cooper has launched a £3,000 bursary for students at RAU.

Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 10:21
Rachel Martin

The world's favourite farm worker, Kaleb Cooper - the farming contractor who shot to fame overnight when he appeared on hit series Clarkson’s Farm - has joined forces with the Royal Agricultural University (RAU) to launch a new £3,000 bursary for those looking to launch a career in agriculture.

Kaleb is said to be on the look-out for applicants who, like him, have a genuine passion for agriculture. He is keen to encourage applicants who are not from a farming/agricultural background and those who can demonstrate hardship or financial need.

Commenting on the new bursary, he said: “Farming is who I am. Encouraging the younger generation into agriculture has always been so important to me. I feel lucky that I knew my path from such an early age, and want to help spread that passion and drive. Launching this bursary means so much, as it can support students who want to pursue an agricultural career or who might be struggling to get into farming.

“Having come from a non-farming background myself, I believe agriculture can be for anybody! I know there’s so much potential for young people to have brilliant careers in agriculture. It should be open to all and if you have financial difficulties or are completely new to farming, please apply!”

RAU Vice-Chancellor Professor Peter McCaffery said: “We are delighted that Kaleb has chosen to support RAU students through this bursary. His passion for farming comes through loud and clear in his appearances on Clarkson’s Farm and he has definitely helped bring farming and agriculture even more into the public eye.

“This bursary will help to give the successful applicant the chance to follow their dreams and pursue a career in agriculture as Kaleb himself did. We are very excited to be working with him.”

The annual bursary will provide £3,000 to support a student in exploring different paths into agriculture, as well as the opportunity for a work placement with Kaleb himself, or one of his industry partners.

Applications will open in September, with the first student set to receive their award in early 2024.

More in this section

Healthy Eating Week showcasing benefits of a positive relationship with Irish-grown food Healthy Eating Week showcasing benefits of a positive relationship with Irish-grown food
Applications open for Nuffield Ireland scholarship Applications open for Nuffield Ireland scholarship
€50,000 for class aimed at showcasing best of beef breeding heifers €50,000 for class aimed at showcasing best of beef breeding heifers
#Farming - Rural Life
<p>The organic conversion proposal was officially launched by Pippa Hackett, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine. Picture: O'Gorman Photography</p>

Salesian Agricultural College converting drystock farm to organic

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd