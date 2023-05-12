The Kaleb bursary: The world's favourite farm worker launches £3,000 bursary

The world's favourite farm worker, Kaleb Cooper - the farming contractor who shot to fame overnight when he appeared on hit series Clarkson’s Farm - has joined forces with the Royal Agricultural University (RAU) to launch a new £3,000 bursary for those looking to launch a career in agriculture.

Kaleb is said to be on the look-out for applicants who, like him, have a genuine passion for agriculture. He is keen to encourage applicants who are not from a farming/agricultural background and those who can demonstrate hardship or financial need.

Commenting on the new bursary, he said: “Farming is who I am. Encouraging the younger generation into agriculture has always been so important to me. I feel lucky that I knew my path from such an early age, and want to help spread that passion and drive. Launching this bursary means so much, as it can support students who want to pursue an agricultural career or who might be struggling to get into farming.

“Having come from a non-farming background myself, I believe agriculture can be for anybody! I know there’s so much potential for young people to have brilliant careers in agriculture. It should be open to all and if you have financial difficulties or are completely new to farming, please apply!”

RAU Vice-Chancellor Professor Peter McCaffery said: “We are delighted that Kaleb has chosen to support RAU students through this bursary. His passion for farming comes through loud and clear in his appearances on Clarkson’s Farm and he has definitely helped bring farming and agriculture even more into the public eye.

“This bursary will help to give the successful applicant the chance to follow their dreams and pursue a career in agriculture as Kaleb himself did. We are very excited to be working with him.”

The annual bursary will provide £3,000 to support a student in exploring different paths into agriculture, as well as the opportunity for a work placement with Kaleb himself, or one of his industry partners.

Applications will open in September, with the first student set to receive their award in early 2024.