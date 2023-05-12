Salesian Agricultural College converting drystock farm to organic

The Salesian Agricultural College has launched a plan for organic conversion of its beef and sheep farm.

Government has a target of having 10,000 organic farms by 2030, so there will be an increasing population of young farmers that will require an agricultural education with a strong emphasis on organic farming.

Salesian Agricultural College principal Derek O'Donoghue said that with a level 5 organic farming module being provided, students will now "be able to see the practical application of organic farming methods on the college farm".

"Working with the Teagasc organic team, the learnings from our organic drystock farm will be made available to the wider farming community," he added.

Teagasc director of knowledge transfer Stan Lalor said that the conversion of the drystock enterprise to an organic system offers the college the opportunity "to offer students with learning experiences that will demonstrate an environmentally, socially and financially sustainable farming system".

"The Salesian Agricultural College will lead the way among Irish colleges. There will be key learnings from this system of production that will be applicable to all students," he said.

'Taking the lead'

The case for the conversion of the drystock enterprise was prepared in March of this year and the conversion process has already commenced with the sowing of red clover swards for silage taking place in April of this year.

Minister of State Pippa Hackett, who officially launched the plan, said that the college is "taking the lead" by switching to organics.

"There is a growing demand for more sustainable methods of farming and education has a key role in making agriculture more resilient in Ireland and protecting our farm families," Ms Hackett said.