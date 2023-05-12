Growing young dairy and beef stock on grass this summer

Setting achievable and realistic targets for your growing stock on grass is important in order to reach the weights required for sale or housing next winter for breeding or further feeding in 2024.

Achieving the performance their genetics is capable of will only happen with good management and feeding. Just because it says they can do it on paper doesn’t mean it will automatically just happen.

Grazing represents a huge opportunity to achieve gain very cheaply and reduce overall production costs. For these gains to be made, it is essential that appropriate quality grass is provided to growing stock at all times. This is easier said than done, as grass can be difficult to manage once it is growing at high levels.

Most will plan to take first-cut silage soon, if not already saved, and once it is in the pit or bale, you have determined the quality of the base feed that you will feed for most of next winter. The quality of what has been ensiled will be determined by your sward quality, fertiliser application, weed control, soil fertility and cutting date, etc.

The decisions made during the first cut will ultimately impact the quality of the second cut.

How about the stock that will be fed this silage over the winter? What targets will you set for them?

Steers and heifers to be finished once indoors in October/November need to be at a suitable weight for finishing when entering the shed. You should aim to achieve optimum weight gains between now and housing.

Those gains will be determined by sex, breed, age, grass quality, parasite control and weather conditions. Make sure you take control of the factors that your management has an influence on, namely grass quality and parasite control.

For breeding heifers in dairy and beef herds, achieving good steady growth rates while they mature, will make breeding for autumn 2024 or spring of 2025 easier on you and the heifers.

Growing replacements when their young is much cheaper than when they are approaching breeding age, so getting the grass and management at grass right for these while grazing is a job well worth getting right.

So what targets should you set?

Target daily live weight gains of between 0.8kg and 1.2 Plus kilo per head per day for Steers, 1kg to 1.5kg Plus for Bulls and between 0.8 to 1.0Kg for both store and breeding Heifers in the beef herd.

In dairy replacements, they need to grow close to 0.8kg per day from birth to calving, so that they can enter the parlour and compete efficiently in the herd both indoors and at grass.

Influencing live weight gain from grass

If grass quality is poor, then you need to address it quickly, or it will be poor for the rest of the season. Beef animals and dairy replacements will typically consume approximately 2% of their body weight in Dry Matter each day. Poor-quality grass will depress intake significantly.

Weanlings, stores and replacements on grazed grass will no longer need supplementation as long as grass quality is kept right. If you try to get these animals to graze covers that are too strong, you will not achieve target weight gains as total energy intake will not suffice.

It is essential to offer young growing stock fresh grass on a regular basis. This will ideally mean using a paddock system or strip grazing with a back fence.

In set stocking, animals will continue to graze re-growths, and the rest of the sward will deteriorate if the stocking rate is low.

Take out strong paddocks and fields sooner rather than later. The quicker you take them out for silage, the quicker they will be back in your rotation.

If your grass quality is poor and perhaps you are also short of grass, then in order to achieve target weight gains, you may well need to feed some concentrates. If you don’t feed them during a period of energy deficit, it will be very hard for them to catch up to targets.

B. Parasite control is also essential to get right. Get advice from an animal health expert on what parasite control programme might work best on your farm. This should be based on the history of the farm and land type.

If you also have evidence of infestation based on recent slaughter records, don’t ignore them. The use of dung sampling is an excellent tool to aid decision-making on-farm.

Grouping stock

If you have animals of varying size, weight, sex and age but intend on feeding them the same once indoors, then you should consider splitting them. You can then push the lighter ones with some concentrate so that the whole group will be more even at housing.

There is no point in putting animals that are too small to finish on a finishing diet. Animals must be grown properly before they can be finished properly. The same applies to breeding heifers. Get the weaker ones on a diet to catch up earlier rather than later so that they can then be grouped and managed the same for next winter.

It should never be an accident of good fortune that your cattle enter the shed in good order. If the grass is wrong, strive to get it right, and if the weather is wrong and cattle can’t eat enough grass then supplement it.