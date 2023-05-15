Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 

Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list. Published every Monday on the Irish Examiner digital Farming hub.
Breeding heifers on grass should be supplemented with a good quality calf/beef mineral bucket to aid fertility performance.

Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 06:51

Monday, May 15 - Sunday, May 21

FARMING - BEEF & SHEEP

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Beef and Sheep.

All Stock

  • Continue fertiliser application once paddocks are grazed. One unit per day is all swards can use.
  • Excess nitrogen ends up in the animal and, if not required, uses up energy to process and excrete it. This leads to scours, poor performance and the potential of embryo death.
  • Is your choice of fertiliser the most efficient for your system? Could you grow the same grass with less of the right fertiliser? Remember that by the end of June two-thirds of the grass will have grown on the farm for the year so two-thirds of the nitrogen should also be out by then, Grow grass when it is growing.
  • Animals on grass since February/March will potentially be due their first dose soon. Use diagnostic tools and historical records.

Dairy

  • Parlour concentrates should by this stage be down to 13% to 14.% protein as there is high protein in the grass.
  • Feed enough to cover cal mag and mineral requirements. 
  • Feeding to yield for cows and heifers always pays. Transition cows down off higher feed rates slowly, and if yield drops, then you have reduced supplementation too far, too fast.
  • Base your feeding decisions on your farm, your herd and your cows. Starving cows to supposedly save money is never good advice. Monitor yield and solids - particularly lactose and protein - to establish if they are getting and utilising sufficient energy from grass and concentrates allocated.

Sucklers

  • Continue to supplement suckled cows at grass with Magnesium to prevent Tetany - bucket licks or add to water.
  • Where creep is being fed outside, ensure birds are not soiling the feed.
  • Watch later-born calves to ensure they are drinking out their mothers.
  • Keep up heat detection recording - accurate dates make management a lot easier around calving.

Growing weanlings & store cattle

Finishers

  • Don’t feed high-protein meal to finishers on grass; they require energy to finish, and excess protein will slow down weight gain and laydown of fat.

Compiled by Brian Reidy, an independent ruminant nutritionist at Premier Farm Nutrition.

Farming
