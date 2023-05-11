Healthy Eating Week showcasing benefits of a positive relationship with Irish-grown food

The Incredible Edibles Healthy Eating Week currently taking place is aiming to showcase the benefits of a healthy lifestyle and a positive relationship with Irish-grown food to students across the country.

Healthy Eating Week kicked off in Walkinstown, Co Dublin on Tuesday.

Pupils in Assumption Junior National School have been taking part in the Agri Aware Incredible Edibles healthy food programme where they learn to grow their own fruit and vegetables.

Students in Assumption Junior National School in Walkinstown taking part in Healthy Eating Week.

Healthy Eating Week will run until Friday, and the challenge is to eat seven a day for seven days – which is the recommended amount for those aged five and over from Healthy Ireland and the HSE.

By taking to the classroom, the hope is that it will encourage pupils to bring home ideas to get the family involved.

The Agri Aware team and Dole Ireland are travelling to schools in counties Louth, Meath and Kildare throughout the week.

The fruit and vegetables supplied throughout the week are donated by fresh produce provider Dole Ireland.

On Wednesday in Dundalk, Galway GAA star Shane Walsh spoke to students at Scoil Mhuire na nGael about the benefits of a healthy balanced diet.

Positive relationship with Irish-grown food

Chairman of Agri Aware Shay Galvin said that it is "great to see the excitement" among children in this programme.

"Hopefully throughout the week and going forward we can continue to showcase the benefits of a healthy lifestyle and a positive relationship with Irish-grown food to students across the country," Mr Galvin said.

"As our Incredible Edibles continues to grow, the message we want to send will reach more and more students as will the amount of fruit and vegetables that are being sown and grown in schools nationwide."

Dole Ireland marketing manager Naomi Cassidy said Healthy Eating Week is "hugely important" in "educating, inspiring and empowering children of all ages to embrace healthy eating habits."